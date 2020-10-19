Coronavirus: With 55,722 new cases, India’s tally crosses 75.5 lakh
Metro services in Mumbai will resume services on Monday after several months.
India’s tally of coronavirus cases rose to 75,50,273 on Monday with 55,722 new cases in 24 hours. The country’s toll rose by 579 to 1,14,610. India’s active cases stood at 7,72,055, while the recoveries reached 66,63,608. The recovery rate stood at 88.26% and the mortality rate was 1.52%.
Metro services in Mumbai will resume services on Monday after several months. Passengers will undergo thermal screening at the stations, and will have to follow physical distancing norms. Schools in Uttar Pradesh will reopen for students of Class 9 to Class 12 from Monday. However, the schools in containment zones will continue to remain shut.
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Sunday admitted that community transmission of Covid-19 was detected in parts of the country. Meanwhile, a scientific committee appointed by the Centre said the pandemic has peaked in India, and predicted that it will end by February next year.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 3.98 crore people and killed 11,12,588, according to Johns Hopkins University. The worldwide recoveries have crossed 2.74 crore.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
These are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories.
Live updates
10.27 am: The number of coronavirus recoveries in Arunachal Pradesh surpassed the tally of new cases on Monday, with 237 people recuperating from the disease, PTI reports. The state’s tally of cases rises to 13,406 with 55 new infections reported in 24 hours.
10.25 am: The Indian Council of Medical Research says India has tested a total of 9,50,83,976 samples for the coronavirus so far, of which, 8,59,786 were tested on Sunday.
10.14 am: Europe passed the milestone of 2,50,000 coronavirus-related deaths on Sunday as Israel and Australia’s second-largest city of Melbourne began to gradually ease restrictions, AFP reports.
10.10 am: Australia eases lockdown restrictions in Melbourne as people were allowed two hours of outdoor activist in a day, after more than 100 days, Reuters reports. However, people must stay within 25 kilometres of their homes, public gatherings will remain tightly limited, and retailers and restaurants must operate only on take-away or delivery orders.
10.06 am: America’s top infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci on Sunday said he is “absolutely not” surprised that United States President Donald Trump contracted Covid-19 after seeing him surrounded by people not wearing face masks and flouting best public health practices.
In an interview with CBS News, Fauci said: “I was worried that he was going to get sick when I saw him in a completely precarious situation of crowded – no separation between people, and almost nobody wearing a mask.”
10.02 am: Twitter on Sunday removed a “misleading” tweet downplaying the efficacy of masks posted by Scott Atlas, a top coronavirus adviser to President Donald Trump, Reuters reports.
“Masks work? NO,” Atlas wrote. Twitter Inc removed the tweet, saying it violated its misleading information policy on Covid-19, which targets statements that have been confirmed to be false or misleading by subject-matter experts.
9.58 am: Bihar Inspector General of Police of Purnia range Vinod Kumar died of Covid-19 at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Patna, on Sunday, the Hindustan Times reports. This is the first coronavirus-related death of a senior police official in Bihar.
9.55 am: The Rajasthan Police books Gujjar community leader Kirori Singh Bainsla and 33 others for holding a mahapanchayat in Bharatpur district without taking permission from the district administration, The Indian Express reports. The FIR lodged at Bayana police station states that about 2,500-3,000 people had gathered for the mahapanchayat over their six demands related to reservation.
9.50 am: Haryana reported no coronavirus-related death on Sunday for the first time in four-and-a-half months, even as its caseload increased by 952 taking the tally to 1,50,033, The Indian Express reports.
9.47 am: China’s economic growth accelerated to 4.9% over a year earlier in the latest quarter as a shaky recovery from the coronavirus pandemic gathered strength, according to the figures announced by the country’s National Bureau of Statistics, AP reports. The ruling Communist Party had declared the outbreak under control in March and began reopening factories, shops and offices.
9.03 am: Schools in Uttar Pradesh reopen for students of Class 9 to Class 12. The state has issued Standard Operating Procedure on health, sanitation and necessary protocols. However, the schools in containment zones will continue to remain shut.
9.01 am: Metro services in Mumbai resumes today. Passengers will undergo thermal screening at the stations, and will have to follow physical distancing norms. They will also have to use face masks at all times – whether in trains or on the platform.
8.59 am: Jharkhand reports 385 new cases and seven additional fatalities, pushing the state’s to 96,35, PTI reports. The toll rises to 839.
8.58 am: The toll in West Bengal crosses the 6,000-mark with 64 more fatalities, reports PTI.
8.57 am: Mizoram has reported no new cases in the last 24 hours, reports ANI citing the health department.
8.55 am: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Sunday admitted that community transmission of Covid-19 was detected in parts of the country, but claimed this was limited to “certain districts occurring in a limited number of states”. During the community transmission stage of a pandemic, new cases cannot be traced to any source of infection. This indicates that the infection is well-established in the community.
8.53 am: A scientific committee appointed by the Centre on Sunday said the coronavirus pandemic has peaked in India, and predicted that it will end by February next year. The panel said the country is likely to have 10.6 million (106 lakh) active cases by then.
8.51 am: Researchers in Japan have found that the coronavirus can survive on human skin for up to nine hours, offering further proof that regular handwashing can curb the spread of Covid-19, according to a study published in the journal Clinical Infectious Diseases.
8.50 am: Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech are likely to conduct late-stage clinical trials of intranasal vaccine for coronavirus once the regulatory approval is in place, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Sunday. He added that the late-stage trial, which usually involves thousands of participants, is likely to start in a few months.
