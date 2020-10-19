United States President Donald Trump’s son on Sunday claimed Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will not be good for India as he could be soft on China, reported PTI. Donald Trump Junior is leading a re-election campaign of his 74-year-old father. The presidential election will be held on November 3.

“We have to understand the threat of China and no one knows that probably better than Indian-Americans,” Trump Jr told community members at an event in Long Island, New York. The event was held to celebrate the success of his book on graft allegations against the Bidens.

“When you look at our opponents in this race you think the Chinese gave Hunter Biden [Joe Biden’s son] USD 1.5 billion because he was a great businessman, or because they knew the Bidens could be bought, and therefore soft on China,” he said. “Therefore, [Joe Biden is] bad for India.”

Trump Jr was referring to the latest allegations of corruption against the Biden family as revealed by New York Post. Hunter Biden had allegedly sent emails about Biden’s connection with a Ukrainian gas company. The emails were discovered by President Donald Trump’s allies. The New York Post article is based on alleged emails given to the lawyer of Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s personal attorney. The emails, the report claimed, came from data recovered from a laptop and hard drive left by Hunter Biden at a repair shop in Delaware in April 2019. The article claimed that Joe Biden had met with an adviser to a Ukrainian energy company, on whose board Hunter Biden served. “Smoking-gun email reveals how Hunter Biden introduced Ukrainian businessman to VP dad,” the newspaper’s headline read.

“It is not just China, as they said China Inc with the Bidens, it as the Ukrainian, it was Russia and it was overwhelming because they know that he can be bought,” Trump Jr alleged.

Praise for Indian-American community

During his speech, Trump Jr praised the Indian-American community. “I understand the community pretty well,” he said. He even recollected the Ahmedabad address of his father Donald Trump during his trip to India early this year.

“When I saw the enthusiasm of my father with Prime Minister [Narendra] Modi you know, I used to think that Trump rallies were pretty big in America but that was the biggest Trump rally probably ever in India,” Trump Jr said.

#WATCH New York: Donald Trump Jr says, "I think the relationship of my father President Donald Trump & PM Modi is incredible...It has been an honour to watch & I love that they have a great & powerful relationship that will benefit both of our countries going into the future." pic.twitter.com/YwdpKJ1akb — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2020

There is an estimated Indian-American population of about four million, of which about 2.5 million are potential voters in the upcoming presidential elections, according to PTI. More than 1.3 million Indian-Americans are voters in key battleground states, including Texas, Michigan, Florida and Pennsylvania.

Last week, a survey on the expected voting behaviour showed that Indian-Americans are likely to support Biden in the elections. According to the survey, 72% of registered Indian-American voters are planning on voting for Biden, while 22% said that they will vote for Trump.

“The data show that Indian-Americans continue to be strongly attached to the Democratic Party, with little indication of a shift toward the Republican Party,” said the report on the 2020 Indian-American Attitudes Survey, conducted by researchers from the University of Pennsylvania, the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and Johns Hopkins University in partnership with the research and analytics firm YouGov.