The Enforcement Directorate on Monday questioned National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah in connection with a money laundering investigation related to alleged financial irregularities in the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association, ANI reported.

Abdullah was the president of the state cricket body between 2001 and 2011, when the alleged irregularities worth Rs 113 crore reportedly took place.

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and parliamentarian appeared before investigators at the central investigating agency’s Srinagar office.

Further details awaited.

Jammu and Kashmir: National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah arrives at Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Srinagar. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/GQStWxlmCN — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2020

The Board of Control for Cricket in India granted Rs 112 crore to the state cricket body between 2002 and 2011 to develop the sport. The Central Bureau of Investigation had alleged that around Rs 43 crore of this amount was siphoned off by the accused. The central agency took over the case from the state police in 2015 following an order by the Jammu and Kashmir High Court.

The scam came to light in March 2012 when J&K Cricket Association Treasurer Manzoor Wazir filed a complaint against former general secretary Mohammad Saleem Khan and former treasurer Ahsan Mirza. Soon, a list of about 50 names linked to the scam was released. Abdullah lost the post of JKCA president later after holding it for more than three decades.