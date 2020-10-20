Coronavirus: India registers under 50,000 new cases, lowest single-day rise since end of July
The country’s toll, meanwhile, rose by 587 to 1,15,197.
India’s tally of coronavirus cases rose to 75,97,063 on Tuesday with 46,790 new infections in 24 hours. This is the lowest single-day jump in fresh cases since the end of July. On July 23, India had recorded 45,720 cases in one day.
The country’s toll, meanwhile, rose by 587 to 1,15,197. India’s active cases stood at 7,48,538, while the recoveries reached 67,33,328. The recovery rate stood at 88.63% and the mortality rate was 1.52%.
United States President Donald Trump on Monday claimed people were tired of hearing from “Anthony Fauci and all these idiots”, a day after the top infectious disease expert said he was “absolutely not surprised” that Trump contracted Covid-19 as he held large events with few face coverings. Trump called Fauci a “disaster”.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 4.03 crore people and killed 11,17,470, according to Johns Hopkins University. The worldwide recoveries have crossed 2.76 crore.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
These are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories.
Live updates
10.43 am: Telangana registered 1,486 coronavirus cases and seven deaths on Monday, taking the state’s tally to 2,24,545, and the toll to 1,282, ANI reports.
10.40 am: The German government says it is investing $488 million in improving ventilation systems in public buildings to help stop the spread of coronavirus, BBC reports. The grants will go to improve the air circulation in public offices, museums, theatres, universities and schools.
10.35 am: Argentina becomes the fifth country in the world to record one million (10 lakh) confirmed coronavirus cases, BBC reports. The country reported 12,982 cases in 24 hours on Tuesday, pushing its tally to 10,02,662. The toll rises by 451 to 26,716.
10.29 am: A nursing officer at a government medical college in Kochi, Kerala, has been suspended for negligence during duty in a covid ward of the hospital, The Indian Express reports.
The incident came to the fore after an audio clip, sent by the officer to her colleagues, revealed that a patient died gasping for oxygen because the ventilator was not inserted properly. In the purported clip, the officer can be heard admitting that several others could have been killed due to negligence.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the issue is a “serious one” and “would dent the image of the state’s health sector”.
10.26 am: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi reports its first coronavirus disease-induced brain nerve damage in a 11-year-old girl, which led to her blurred vision, the Hindustan Times reports.
“We have found Covid-19 infection-induced Acute Demyelinating Syndrome in an 11-year-old girl. This is the first case that has been reported in the paediatric age group,” says a draft report prepared by the hospital’s child neurology division.
10.22 am: The health ministry says the five states most affected by the coronavirus pandemic have seen various stages of decline in the number of Covid-19 cases over the past month. These states are Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.
10.20 am: Microsoft founder Bill Gates said India’s research and manufacturing will be critical to fighting Covid-19 especially for making vaccines on a large scale, PTI reports.
Gates said India is “very inspiring” as it has made huge strides in improving the health of its people in the last two decades. “And now, India’s research and manufacturing will be critical to fighting COVID-19 especially when it comes to making vaccines at large scale,” he said at the Grand Challenges Annual Meeting 2020.
10.01 am: India’s tally of coronavirus cases rises to 75,97,063 on Tuesday with 46,790 new cases in 24 hours. The country’s toll climbs up by 587 to 1,15,197. India’s active cases stand at 7,48,538, while the recoveries reach 67,33,328. The recovery rate is 88.63% and the mortality rate is 1.52%.
8.59 am: Bihar’s toll from the coronavirus breached the 1,000-mark on Monday, after seven more patients succumbed to the disease, PTI reports. The state’s tally of infections rose by 912 to 2,05,123.
8.58 am: Odisha reported 1,982 new coronavirus cases on Monday, pushing the state’s tally to 2,70,346, PTI reports. The toll rises by 17 to 1,152.
8.55 am: Israel announced it will begin human trials of its vaccine against coronavirus by the end of October, PTI reports. The vaccine named “Brilife”, is being developed by the Israel Institute of Biological Research that was established in 1952 as part of the Israel Defence Forces’ Science Corps, and later became a civilian organisation.
8.51 am: United States President Donald Trump on Monday claimed people were tired of hearing from “Anthony Fauci and all these idiots”, a day after the top infectious disease expert said he was “absolutely not surprised” that Trump contracted the coronavirus as he held large events with few face coverings, AP reports. Trump called Fauci a “disaster”.
8.50 am: A study by Britain’s Oxford University has found that a large number of coronavirus patients, who have been discharged from hospital, experience symptoms such as fatigue, breathlessness, depression and anxiety two to three months after contracting the infection, Reuters reported on Monday.
Also read
Coronavirus: Patients show symptoms months after contracting infection, says Oxford study
8.47 am: A central government committee on Monday said that at least half of India’s population is likely to have been infected with the coronavirus by next February.
Also read
Coronavirus: 50% of Indians may have had infection by February, Centre’s panel estimates