Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Tuesday said that he will not apologise for his controversial statement, referring to a woman Bharatiya Janata Party Leader as “item”, ANI reported. This came after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi called his comments “unfortunate”. Gandhi is the first person from the party to speak about the derogatory remarks.

“Kamal Nath ji is from my party but personally, I do not like the type of language that he used,” Gandhi said. “I do not appreciate it, regardless of who he is. It is unfortunate.”

Nath, however, said that he had already clarified the context in which he used the controversial term. “Why should I apologise when I did not intend to insult anyone,” he asked. “If anyone felt insulted, I have already expressed regret.”

#WATCH It is Rahul Gandhi's opinion. I have already clarified the context in which I made that statement... Why should I apologise when I did not intend to insult anyone? If anyone felt insulted, I have already expressed regret: Former MP CM Kamal Nath

Gandhi also said that the there is a “lot to be improved at all levels” as far as far as the way women are treated in India is concerned.

The matter so far

A controversy erupted after Nath at a poll meeting in Gwalior’s Dabra district on Sunday said Congress candidate Suresh Raje was a “simple man” unlike his opponent who is an “item”. Nath was also dismissive of Devi’s candidature.

“Ye unke jaise nahi hai… kya hai uska naam? [He is not like her, what is her name?],” Nath had asked the crowd that responded with Devi’s name. “You know her better than I do, you people should have warned me beforehand… ye kya item hai… kya item hai.”

The Election Commission has sought a “detailed report” from the chief electoral officer of Madhya Pradesh on the matter, while the National Commission of Women also sought explanation from Nath.

On Monday, Nath claimed that he used the word as he had forgotten the BJP candidate’s name.