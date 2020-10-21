Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav was on Tuesday attacked with slippers during a campaign rally for his party’s candidate in Aurangabad, reported ANI. It was not immediately clear who threw the slippers.

The attack took place when Yadav was sitting on the dais before taking the microphone. A video from the event showed Yadav and other leaders busy looking after the arrangement on the stage when one slipper was thrown at them. Seconds later, a second footwear landed on Yadav’s lap.

#WATCH Bihar: A pair of slippers hurled at RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav at a public rally in Aurangabad, today. pic.twitter.com/7G5ZIH8Kku — ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2020

Campaigning has been going on in full force in Bihar despite the coronavirus pandemic. Yadav is the chief ministerial face of the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) – a combine of RJD, Congress and three Left parties. He is pitted against Nitish Kumar, the National Democratic Alliance’s chief ministerial candidate.

The RJD claimed that the crowd at their rallies have been increasing exponentially, with Yadav saying he was “humbled”. “This sea of people is standing for change, development, employment and jobs in Bihar,” he tweeted. “The incompetent NDA government of 15 years have ruined Bihar. Humbled and grateful to receive rousing reception across Bihar. Such an electrifying crowd in Goh Assembly, Aurangabad.”

This sea of people is standing for change, development, employment and jobs in Bihar. The incompetent NDA govt of 15 years have ruined Bihar.



Humbled and grateful to receive rousing reception across the Bihar.



Such an electrifying crowd in Goh assembly, Aurangabad. pic.twitter.com/ztfz0fjhHK — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) October 20, 2020

The Bharatiya Janata Party said the Opposition was organising meetings and rallies in their bastions. “But if you see previous elections, the results have no connection to the turnout at rallies,” party spokesperson Sahnawaj Hussain told NDTV.

Senior RJD leader and party spokesperson Shivanand Tiwari, however, differed. He claimed the crowd consists of people “beyond our traditional support base”. The RJD leaders believe that the massive footfall was because of the simmering anger among the migrant labourers.

Election to the 243-seat Bihar Assembly will be held in three phases: October 29, November 3 and November 7. The results will be declared on November 10.

