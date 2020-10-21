The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday partially modified its earlier order of declaring Durga Puja pandals across West Bengal as “no-entry zones” amid the coronavirus pandemic and increased the number of people who are allowed inside at a time, the Hindustan Times reported. The court’s order came a day before Durga Puja celebrations kickstart across India.

The Durgotsav Forum, an umbrella organisation of Kolkata’s 400 biggest pujas, filed a review petition and the court has now raised the limit on the number of puja committee members who can enter the pandal. Entry of up to 60 people are allowed although only 45 people can be inside the big pandals at the same time. For smaller pandals, the cap is 15 and 10, respectively. Local residents are also allowed to enter the premises, according to the Hindustan Times. Additionally, dhakis or drummers, have been given permission to enter the premises as well following Covid-19 protocols.

The list of people who can be inside the pandal can be updated daily. These lists will be put outside the pandals every day at 8 am, according to NDTV.

The judges refused to pass any orders on the appeals made by Kalyan Banerjee, who appeared for the organisers, to allow two important rituals – “anjali” and “sindoor khela”, NDTV reported.

The division bench of Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Arijit Banerjee had on Monday said only organisers of the puja committees can enter the pandals in numbers ranging from 15 to 25 people.

In last week’s order, the court had observed that the state police do not have enough resources to control the crowd if people descend on the streets. It had said “no entry” notices should be put up near the pandals this year to inform people about the situation.