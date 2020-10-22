Coronavirus: 55,839 new infections push India’s tally over 77-lakh mark, toll at 1.16 lakh
The Indian Council of Medical Research has approved a low-cost portable diagnostic machine to carry out tests to detect Covid-19.
India on Thursday recorded 55,839 new coronavirus cases, taking its tally to 77,06,946. The toll from the pandemic stood at 1,16,616 with 702 deaths.
The cases in the country have declined for the last few days, but experts warned of rise in infections during the festival season. Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research has approved a low-cost portable diagnostic machine to carry out tests to detect the coronavirus. It has been developed by researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur.
Spain on Wednesday became the first Western European country to exceed 1 million (10 lakh) coronavirus cases. Globally, the disease has affected more than 4.11 crore people and killed 11,30,597, according to Johns Hopkins University. The worldwide recoveries have crossed 2.80 crore.
10.53 am: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention redefines “close contact” in relation to the spread of the coronavirus, AP reports. Earlier, the CDC had defined a “close contact” as a person who spent at least 15 minutes within six-feet distance of a coronavirus patient.
The updated guidelines say that a close contact is someone who has been within six feet of an infected person for 15 minutes or more over a 24-hour period.
10.48 am: Health officials in the United States have now found that a woman from Texas died of Covid-19, while she was on board a flight in July, The Washington Post reports.
10.44 am: The number of tourists visiting the Gir Sanctuary and two safari parks in Gujarat is yet to pick up, The Indian Express reports. The tourism zone inside the sanctuary reopened on October 16. It was closed in March in view of the Covid-19 crisis.
10.41 am: The Madhya Pradesh High Court directs officials in nine districts to allow physical public rallies only if virtual meetings can’t take place, Hindustan Times reports. Assembly bye-polls are scheduled to take place in the state next month.
10.38 am: Spain on Wednesday became the first European country to cross 10 lakh cases, Reuters reports. The country’s tally stood at 10,05,295, while the toll reached 34,366.
10.35 am: World Health Organization Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan says that the coronavirus pandemic has underscored the importance of investing in public health and primary healthcare, PTI reports. “We see examples of countries where investments in primary healthcare over the past decade or two have paid off,” she says .”On the contrary, you have high income countries where they’ve been overwhelmed and haven’t been able to put in place some of the mechanisms that have been needed.”
9.44 am: India’s Covid-19 case count reaches 77,06,946 with 55,839 new infections in 24 hours. The toll goes up by 702 to 1,16,616.
9.15 am: The Madhya Pradesh High Court has ordered that cases should be filed against Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar and former Chief Minister Kamal Nath for alleged violation of coronavirus protocols during election campaign, reports NDTV.
9.10 am: The Indian Council of Medical Research has approved a low-cost portable diagnostic machine to carry out tests to detect the coronavirus, reports The Hindu. It has been developed by researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur.
9.09 am: Spain becomes the first Western European country to exceed 1 million (10 lakh) coronavirus cases, reports Reuters. The country’s tally has doubled in just six weeks, despite strict measures to control the second wave. It has 10,05,295 coronavirus cases as of now, according to Johns Hopkins University.
