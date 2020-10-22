Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday announced that the coronavirus vaccine would be distributed free of charge in the state once it is ready, NDTV reported. The announcement came hours after the Bharatiya Janata Party announced in its manifesto for Bihar Assembly elections that it would provide free coronavirus vaccination in the state.

“Once Covid-19 vaccine is ready, it will be provided to all people of the state free of cost,” Palaniswami, whose party All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam is a constituent of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, said. Tamil Nadu is due for an election next year.

BJP’s promise for a free Covid-19 vaccination was met with criticism from Opposition leaders, journalists and social media users. Opposition leaders took exception to the promise and raised questions over the use of vaccines to further political agenda. Others raised doubts if states that are not poll-bound will receive the same treatment.

Rashtriya Janata Dal, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s biggest opponent in the Bihar Assembly elections, tweeted that the vaccine belongs to India and not just to the saffron party. The Congress questioned whether the government will make people pay for the vaccine in other states.

The Aam Aadmi Party wondered if those who have not voted for the BJP will not get free vaccines. National Conference leader Omar Abdullah called it “blatant populism”. “Will BJP be paying for these vaccines from the party treasury,” he asked. “If it’s coming from the government treasury then how can Bihar get free vaccines while the rest of the country has to pay? There is so much wrong with this blatant populism that shamefully exploits Covid fears.”

Apart from the Opposition, journalists too raised questions, calling the free vaccine promise a “veiled threat” and “indefensibly outrageous”.

This is so indefensibly outrageous that fairly sure the BJP/Govt will walk back from this - "we will give it to all" etc. Except as the FM has said, the free vaccine for Bihar promise is in their manifesto. As the first point. https://t.co/PEr2FFOFwS — Sreenivasan Jain (@SreenivasanJain) October 22, 2020

Is this a promise or a veiled threat? Ministers cannot use health services due to every citizen for partisan party politics at election time. Whether Bihar votes @BJP4India or not, all citizens must have equal access to #COVID vaccine. #vaccinepolitics #BiharElections2020 https://t.co/R6zyL1PU0S — Sagarika Ghose (@sagarikaghose) October 22, 2020

Questions.

1. Will other states also get free vaccine?

2. Will Bihar get free vaccine first?

3. If BJP loses in Bihar, will the state still get the free vaccine?

4. Who is funding the distribution of free vaccine? States or Union?

5. What is govt's vaccine distribution plan? https://t.co/MdNiHE6LPW — Faye DSouza (@fayedsouza) October 22, 2020

Facing criticism, the BJP clarified its stance on the matter. However, the party offered two different versions.

Union Minister of State for Health Ashwini Chaubey said every state would be given free vaccine. “The corona vaccine is being made across the world,” he said. “When it is ready, we have prepared an elaborate plan on distributing the vaccine, who will be given preference etc...Every state will be given free coronavirus vaccine.”

On the other hand, the party’s Information Technology cell head Amit Malviya tweeted that the Centre would provide vaccines to states at “nominal rates” and it would be up to respective state governments whether to give them for free or not.