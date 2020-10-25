India’s coronavirus case count on Sunday rose to 78,64,811 after 50,129 new infections were reported in 24 hours. The country’s toll went up by 578 to 1,18,534. There are 6,68,154 active cases, and 70,78,123 recoveries in the country.

In an update this morning, the Union health ministry said India’s total recoveries have crossed the landmark milestone of 70 lakh. The top four states account for more than half of the total recovered cases. The same four states also contribute 44% of the active caseload in the country.

India has so far tested 10,25,23,469 samples for Covid-19, the Indian Council of Medical Research announced. As many as 11,40,905 samples were tested on Saturday alone.

United States President Donald Trump claimed that his country’s “numbers are incredible” and praised his administration for its handling of the pandemic. Trump’s comments came even as the US registered record daily case with 83,757 news infections on Friday. The toll in the country has gone up to 2,23,995, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 4.25 crore people and killed 11,49,191, according to the Johns Hopkins University. Worldwide recoveries crossed 2.87 crore.