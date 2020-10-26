Coronavirus: We’re not going to control pandemic, says Trump’s chief of staff
India’s coronavirus count rose to 79,09,959 on Monday as it reported 45,148 new cases in a day. The country’s toll rose by 480 to 1,19,014. India’s active cases stood at 6,53,717, while the number of recoveries reached 71,37,228.
Union minister Pratap Sarangi on Sunday said that everyone in the country will be given a free coronavirus vaccine. This came after the Bharatiya Janata Party’s poll promise to provide free coronavirus vaccines in its manifesto for the Bihar Assembly elections garnered widespread criticism.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 4.29 crore people and killed 11,52,978, according to the Johns Hopkins University. Worldwide recoveries crossed 2.88 crore.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
These are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories.
Live updates
9.21 am: India’s coronavirus count rises to 79,09,959 as it reports 45,148 new cases in a day. The country’s toll rises by 480 to 1,19,014.
9.17 am: White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said Sunday that the United States is “not going to control” the coronavirus pandemic, CNN reports. “We are not going to control the pandemic. We are going to control the fact that we get vaccines, therapeutics and other mitigation areas,” he told the news channel.
“When we look at the number of cases increasing, what we have to do is make sure we fight it with therapeutics and vaccines, take proper mitigation factors in terms of social distancing and masks when we can,” Meadows said. “And when we look at this, we’re going to defeat it, because we’re Americans.”
This follows a surge of cases in the White House, with the most recently case being Vice President Mike Pence’s chief of staff. Meadows’ support of masks and distancing is also not one fully echoed by the president, whose political rallies are usually packed. Trump has also only recently espoused wearing masks, after he caught the virus. His supporters frequently cite wearing masks as an infringement on their right to freedom.
On Saturday, the US reported its second-highest one-day rise of 84,000 cases.
9.14 am: The health ministry says India’s recovery rate is over 90% now.
9.11 am: India’s total coronavirus tests cross 10.34 crore.
9.06 am: World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Sunday said that vaccine nationalism will prolong the coronavirus crisis, reports AFP. “It is natural that countries want to protect their own citizens first but if and when we have an effective vaccine, we must also use it effectively,” he added. “And the best way to do that is to vaccinate some people in all countries rather than all people in some countries.”
8.41 am: China reports 20 new infections and 161 asymptomatic cases.
8.40 am: United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres touted the coronavirus pandemic as the “greatest crisis of our age”, reports AP. Several world leaders and experts spoke at the online session of the World Health Summit. German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said no one is safe until we are all safe. “Even those who conquer the virus within their own borders remain prisoners within these borders until it is conquered everywhere,” he added.
8.35 am: The United States reports 79,852 new infections on Saturday. Hospitalisations have hit a two-month high and deaths are also rising, according to Reuters.
8.33 am: Israel will begin its first clinical trials of a vaccine next month, reports AP. The state-run Israel Institute for Biological Research says the clinical tests on an initial group of 80 people will start on November 1. In the second phase in December, the testing will involve 960 people while the third and final phase of 30,000 people is likely to take place in April or May.
8.32 am: Australian health officials report no new coronavirus cases or deaths in Victoria state, the epicentre of the country’s second wave.
8.31 am: Assam registers 204 new cases. With this, the state’s tally rises to 2,04,171, including 906 deaths.
8.30 am: Union minister Pratap Sarangi on Sunday said that everyone will be given free Covid vaccine, reports PTI. This comes after the Bharatiya Janata Party’s poll promise to provide free coronavirus vaccines in its manifesto for the Bihar Assembly elections garnered widespread criticism.