The Bharatiya Janata Party has won 11 seats as the counting of votes is underway for elections to 26 seats in the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council on Monday. The Congress has won in four constituencies, while Independent candidates have secured two.

The voting began on October 16. Leh recorded a 65.07% voter turnout in the hill council or LAHDC

elections, according to PTI. The BJP, Congress, Aam Aadmi Party and 23 Independent candidates are in the fray for 26 seats. The AAP was contesting the LAHDC polls for the first time by fielding 19 candidates. Regional parties such as the National Conference and Peoples Democratic Party did not contest in the polls.

During the voting, 89,776 voters, including 45,025 women, exercised their franchise in 294 polling stations spread over 26 constituencies across the Leh district. The council has 30 seats, but four councilors are nominated by the government.

Since the formation of the hill council in 1995, the Congress had won thrice. The BJP wrested control from the Congress in the last elections for the first time by winning 18 out of the 26 seats.

On September 22, all political and religious organisations in Ladakh had unanimously decided to boycott the hill council elections over their demand for bringing the region under the ambit of provisions of the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution. The ruling BJP was also a signatory to the declaration calling for a boycott, along with 11 other parties.

On September 27, the People’s Movement, a platform representing various politicians and organisations, had withdrawn their call to boycott the elections after its representatives held talks with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi.

The group had said in a statement that the government was open to discussing the protection available under the Sixth Schedule of the constitution for the region. The statement had also said that the delegation members were assured by Shah that the Centre would take care of matters relating to land, jobs, demography, ethnicity, among others.

The Sixth Schedule of the Constitution protects tribal populations and provides autonomy to the communities by the creation of autonomous development councils, which can frame laws on land, public health, agriculture, etc.

The demand for an autonomous council had come after the abrogation of special status granted to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 and the bifurcation of the erstwhile state into two Union Territories – Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.