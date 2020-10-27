Actor-turned-politician Khushbu Sundar was on Tuesday detained in Tamil Nadu’s Chengalpattu district while she was on her way to protest against a legislator’s comments against religious text Manusmriti, The Hindu reported.

Sundar and her supporters were heading to Chidambaram town to demonstrate against Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi leader and Lok Sabha MP Thol Thirumavalavan. The police had refused to give permission for the protest.

“Arrested.. been taken in police van, we will fight till our last breath for the dignity of women,” Sundar tweeted. “Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji has always spoken about the safety of women and we walk on his path. We will never bow down to the atrocities of few elements out there. BHARAT MATA KI JAI!.”

An unidentified police officer told the newspaper that Sundar and 20 other Bharatiya Janata Party members were taken into preventive custody to avoid tensions in the town.

The official added that they will be charged under Section 151 (knowingly joining or continuing in any assembly of five or more persons likely to cause a disturbance of the public peace) of the Indian Penal Code or Section 7(1)(a) (with intent to cause any person to abstain from doing or to do any act which such person has, a right to do or to abstain from doing, obstructs or uses violence to or intimidates such person) of the Criminal Law Amendment Act.

The BJP, meanwhile, planned protests against Thirumavalavan across the state. Members of the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi workers wanted to stage a counter protest but were denied permission.

Thirumavalavan had on Saturday said that Manusmriti demeans women and the lower castes and urged the government to ban the text.

On Monday, tensions had erupted in Tamil Nadu’s Erode district during Thirumavalavan’s visit. BJP workers shouted slogans against him and demanded an apology, according to NDTV. Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi shouted counter-slogans. They allegedly threw stones at a police vehicle taking BJP workers away.

Sundar quit the Congress and joined the BJP on October 12. She said that people who had no connectivity with the ground reality were dictating terms in the party and also spoke about being suppressed.