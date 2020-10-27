The police in Haryana on Monday said that a 21-year-old woman was shot dead outside her college in Faridabad district by two men, The Indian Express reported. One of the accused, who used to study with her in school, has been arrested.



The incident took place at 3 pm outside Aggarwal College in Ballabgarh, where the woman was a final year BCom student. She was coming out of the college after giving an exam, when the two accused tried to push her into a white-coloured car at gunpoint. A video shows the woman trying to resist their attempts and save herself from being shot. After her refusal, they shot her with a pistol and she succumbed to her injuries during treatment at a hospital.

The woman’s family accused her former classmate of harassing her for several months. In their complaint, her brother said he shot her because he held a grudge against her.

21-year-old shot dead outside her college in #Haryana's #Ballabgarh. 2 youth tried to pull her into their car & when she resisted, one of them pulled out a gun & fired at her. One accused arrested. Residents stage protest demanding justice pic.twitter.com/QBLMEA46g2 — Mirror Now (@MirrorNow) October 27, 2020

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Woman said the panel has taken cognisance of the incident and will write to Haryana police chief to catch the other accused.

The police said a first information report has been filed under Sections 302 (murder), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 25 of the Arms Act.

“Crime Branch rounded up the main accused on Monday night after a five-hour long operation that covered Faridabad, Palwal, and Nuh,” Sube Singh, public relations officer of the Faridabad Police told The Indian Express. “He was arrested from Nuh. Further investigations are being conducted in the matter.”