Union minister Ramdas Athawale on Tuesday tested positive for the coronavirus and was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai, the Hindustan Times reported, citing his party, Republican Party of India (Athawale).

On Monday, Athawale held a press conference and inducted actor Payal Ghosh into the RPI-A. At the event, the Union minister was seen wearing a mask but his nose was not covered. Both Athawale and Ghosh were photographed without their face masks standing with other people.

Hours after the event, he complained of body pain and cough and then got himself tested for the infection, according to India Today.

In February, a video of the Union minister chanting “Go Corona Go” along with Chinese Consul General in Mumbai Tang Guocai was widely shared on social media.

India’s coronavirus count rose to 79,46,429 on Tuesday as it reported 36,470 new cases in a day. The country’s toll rose by 488 to 1,19,502. India’s active cases stood at 6,25,857, while the number of recoveries reached 72,01,070.