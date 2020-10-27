United States President Donald Trump on Monday warned his supporters that his Democratic challenger Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris would turn America into a socialist state if voted to power, PTI reported. He claimed the November 3 presidential election would be a vote on the “rebuke of socialism” as the US can “never ever” become a socialist country.

“You must stop the anti-American radicals from doing what they’re doing,” Trump said at a rally in Pennsylvania as the polling day draws close. “You can’t let the Democrats and Joe Biden have a far-left victory. This has to be a thundering defeat, not just a defeat it has to be a rebuke of socialism.”

The president added that the voters have to make a choice between the “rule of the people and the rule of the corrupt political class”. “If Biden and the Democratic socialists are elected, they will raise your taxes to a level that you’ve never seen before, bury you in regulations, dismantle your police departments, dissolve our borders,” he said.

If voted to power, Trump said, Biden would also stop the construction of his “impenetrable” border wall between the US and Mexico “They don’t want borders,” he said. “They want to open borders. They even said maybe [we] will take down the wall, which is now almost complete.”

The president alleged that if Biden is elected, he would prolong the pandemic in the United States by delaying the vaccine and therapies. Trump’s been facing widespread criticism for his own handling of the coronavirus in US, which is the worst-affected country in the world.

In the closing days of his campaign, Trump has repeatedly insisted that Biden is a pawn of socialists and that his running mate, Harris, is a communist. He has also accused his rivals of wanting to “erase American history” and “purge American values.”

In an address to several civic economic clubs from the Rose Garden earlier this month, he called the election “a choice between a socialist nightmare and the American dream”.

During his rallies on Monday, Trump again suggested Biden had links with China. “If Biden wins, China wins,” he told his supporters. “When we win, America wins. If I don’t sound like a typical Washington politician, it’s because I’m not a politician if that’s okay.”

The Trump campaign telecast on large screens some remarks made by Biden on oil, fracking, climate change, and China to prove the president’s point.

“A rising China is an incredibly positive development for not only China but the United States and the rest of the world,” Biden is heard saying in one of the videos. “Rising China is a positive, positive development. It is in our self-interest that China continue to prosper. We want to see China rise. China is a great nation. And we should hope for their continued expansion.”

In another clip, Biden says that China was not America’s enemy, the Chinese are not “bad folks” and that “we should be helping”.

Trump said the United States will never forget what China did to the country and the world, and the next year – under his rule – would be the “greatest economic year in the history of our country”.