Facebook India’s Public Policy Director Ankhi Das stepped down from her post on Tuesday, Mint reported. The social media platform said Das has decided to pursue “interests in public service”.

The resignation comes weeks after Facebook faced intense scrutiny about how it regulated political content in India.

“Ankhi has decided to step down from her role in Facebook to pursue her interest in public service,” Facebook India’s Managing Director said in a statement, according to Mint. “Ankhi was one of our earliest employees in India and played an instrumental role in the growth of the company and its services over the last 9 years.”

A controversy erupted after an article published by The Wall Street Journal on August 14 reported that Das opposed the idea of removing incendiary posts by Bharatiya Janata Party leaders, warning that this could hurt the company’s “commercial interests” Facebook’s biggest market, India. Das had also not revealed that Facebook had deleted fake news pages connected to the saffron party, according to the report.

#JustIn | Ankhi Das, Public Policy Director, India, south & Central Asia, Facebook quits@Facebook says, Ankhi Das has decided to step down from her role in Facebook to pursue her interest in public service pic.twitter.com/fw3biXcEyS — CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) October 27, 2020

Facebook has repeatedly denied the allegations. “We prohibit hate speech and content that incites violence and we enforce these policies globally without regard to anyone’s political position or party affiliation,” a Facebook spokesperson had claimed. “While we know there is more to do, we are making progress on enforcement and conduct regular audits of our process to ensure fairness and accuracy.”