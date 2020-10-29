A Delhi court on Wednesday closed a defamation case against Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kapil Mishra after he tendered an unconditional apology to Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, PTI reported. The complaint was filed by Jain against Mishra in May 2017 for his defamatory statements against him and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

“It is submitted by the accused [Kapil Mishra] that he is ready to make a statement before the court tendering unconditional apology,” the court said. “Complainant [Satyendar Jain] also submitted that in case the accused gives his statement before the court, he shall withdraw the present complaint.”

After recording Mishra and Jain’s statement, the court disposed of the case as withdrawn. During the hearing, Mishra’s lawyers argued that the “statement made by the accused was in public good”.

The defamation case was filed after Mishra alleged illegal funding was made to the Aam Aadmi Party and threatened to “expose” Kejriwal. Mishra also alleged that Aam Aadmi Party leader had accepted money from hawala operators, a claim made by AAP Volunteer Action Manch in February 2015. On May 14, Mishra had accused Kejriwal and the party’s top leaders of committing financial illegalities and taking Rs 2 crore from four shell companies. He demanded Kejriwal’s resignation and threatened to drag the chief minister to jail. He had said he would submit the evidence collected to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

The AAP had rejected Mishra’s allegations and said the saffron party was behind the claims. Senior leader Sanjay Singh had said that Mishra was simply “parroting” the BJP’s allegations and called it a “ploy” against the AAP. The BJP, however, has said it had no role in the matter.

If convicted, the offence of defamation carries a maximum punishment of two years.