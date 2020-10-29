Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath said on Thursday that “after ending terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, it was time to wipe out Naxalism” from across India, reported PTI. He said that the abrogation of special status granted to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 was the last nail in the coffin of terrorism.

Addressing a rally in Bihar’s district, amidst the Assembly elections, the chief minister said the Grand Alliance was trying to bring “jungle raj” in the state once again. The Grand Alliance is the coalition of the Congress, the Rashtriya Janata Dal, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), Communist Party of India and Communist Party of India (Marxist).

“Who had created the jungle raj situation,” he asked. “These casteist and nepotistic forces have to be defeated”. “Jungle raj” is a term used by rivals of the RJD to refer to the deteriorating law and order situation in the state during the party’s rule from 1990 to 2005.

Adityanath claimed that parties who promoted their families through casteism and nepotism have destroyed the state. He added that the world knows and recognises the talent of the Bihar youths, but casteist and nepotistic forces have “dulled” this talent. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi believes in inclusive development, adding that his welfare policies cover everyone without discriminating on the basis of caste and religion.

“Development of the poor, farmers and women were never the agenda of the Congress,” Adityanath said, according to The Times of India. “They just wanted one family to rule the country just like RJD aspired in Bihar.” He added that Bihar youths used to hide their identities because of the poor image of the state.

“The Congress and the RJD have formed an alliance with forces that are against the society and that spread violence,” the chief minister claimed. “They want to obstruct the state’s development.”

He praised Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for developing the state over the past 15 years.

On recent changes to land laws in Jammu and Kashmir, the Uttar Pradesh chief minister said earlier nobody could purchase land in the Union Territory because of policies implemented by Congress governments, but now anybody from Bihar can do so.

Adityanath also spoke on the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya and the enactment of a law against instant triple talaq. The BJP leader, who is the star campaigner for the Bihar polls, said that he wanted the people of Bihar to attend the groundbreaking ceremony for the Ram temple, but it could not be permitted because of the coronavirus pandemic.