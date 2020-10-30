The Delhi Police on Thursday filed a case against Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan for disrupting National Investigation Agency raids in Jamia Nagar, India Today reported. In the complaint, NIA’s deputy superintendent of police accused Khan and his supporters of stopping public servants from performing their duties.

On Thursday, the investigating agency raided six non-governmental organisations and trusts in Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir in a terror funding case. This included the premises of former chief of Delhi Minorities Commission Zafarul Islam Khan in the Capital’s Jamia Nagar. Khan is the Chairperson of Charity Alliance, one of the NGOs raided by the investigation agency.

The complaint filed at Shaheen Bagh Police Station said that the AAP MLA and his supporters blocked the road and wrongfully restrained the NIA team when they were trying to leave the premises of Charity Alliance. Amanatullah Khan and his supporters also allegedly raised slogans.

The NIA said that the raids were a continuation of the agency’s searches at 10 locations in Jammu and Kashmir and one in Bengaluru on Wednesday. The investigating agency said it had received information that certain NGOs and trusts were collecting funds through donations, business contributions and other means in the name of welfare activities. “Further, these funds are sent to J&K through various channels such as hawala and cash couriers and are used to carry out and sustain secessionist and terrorist activities in J&K,” it said.

The non-profits searched by the agency on Thursday were Falah-e-Aam Trust, Charity Alliance, Human Welfare Foundation, JK Yateem Foundation, Salvation Movement and J&K Voice of Victims.