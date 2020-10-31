Air India’s regional subsidiary Alliance Air on Friday announced Harpreet A De Singh as its chief executive officer, making her the first woman to hold the position in a scheduled passenger Indian carrier, The Times of India reported.

Air India Chairman and Managing Director Rajiv Bansal on Friday issued an order saying Singh will hold the position “till further orders,” according to The Times of India. Singh currently holds the position of Air India’s executive director (flight safety). She will be replaced on the post by Captain Nivedita Bhasin.

Singh was the first woman pilot to be selected by Air India in 1988, according to The Times of India. However, she could not fly due to health reasons. Singh has also headed the Indian Women Pilot Association.

According to data released by International Society of Women Airline Pilots in 2018, India has the highest percentage of women airline pilots in India. The percentage of women pilots in India is more than double the global average, the data suggested.