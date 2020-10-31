Union Home Minister Amit Shah will go on a two-day visit to West Bengal on November 5 to take stock of the party’s organisational matters ahead of the 2021 Assembly elections in the state, PTI reported on Saturday.

West Bengal General Secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party Sayantan Basu said he was informed about Shah’s visit late on Friday night, according to PTI. Basu also said that party president JP Nadda’s visit to the state, which was earlier scheduled in November, has now been cancelled.

“JP Nadda ji’s visit stands cancelled as of now,” Basu said. “It has been decided that Amit Shah ji will be in West Bengal on a two-day visit from November 5. He is likely to visit Medinipur organisational district on November 5 and on the next day he will meet party leaders in the state. The schedule has not been finalised as of now.”

Shah will look into various organisational aspects and discuss the party’s strategy for the upcoming Assembly elections, BJP’s National General Secretary and in charge of West Bengal Kailash Vijayvargiya told PTI.

During the visit, Shah, along with Vijayvargiya and senior state leaders Mukul Roy and Dilip Ghosh, are likely to speak with booth and district-level leaders.

Although Shah had addressed a virtual rally for West Bengal earlier this year, this will be his first visit to the state after the coronavirus-induced lockdown. He had last visited West Bengal on March 1.

In last year’s Lok Sabha elections, the BJP emerged as the main rival to the ruling Trinamool Congress, winning 18 of the 42 seats in West Bengal.

