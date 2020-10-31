The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday allowed schools and colleges to reopen for students of Class 9 and above from November 16 with safety guidelines related to the coronavirus, PTI reported. Theatres are also permitted to reopen with 50% occupancy from November 10.

In addition, the government also allowed the reopening of zoos and amusement parks from November 10 following standard operating procedures.

Religious, community and cultural gatherings will also be allowed from November 16. The government also said that gyms can now allow people above 60 years as against the earlier age cap on 50 years.

The number of attendees to weddings and funerals has been increased to 100 guests. Further, the government has increased the limit on crew members at a film or television set from 100 to 150.

The government said the wholesale fruit market in Koyambedu will be operational from November 2 and the retail sale of fruit and vegetables will resume in three phases from November 16, according to The Hindu.

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said it was decided to extend the lockdown till November 30 based on the consultations with medical and public health experts. “But the government has decided to further relax the lockdown regulations (except in containment zones) to give a fillip to the economy,” he said in a press release.

Palaniswami said the effective treatment by government doctors had brought the infection rate in Tamil Nadu to below 7.30%, adding that less than 3,000 people were infected per day in the last seven days.

“The number of persons being treated has come down to 25,000 from 50,000,” he said. Tamil Nadu has so far reported 7,22,011 Covid-19 cases, according to the Union health ministry. The toll in the state stood at 11,091.