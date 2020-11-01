Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that voting in the first phase of Bihar Assembly elections indicated “huge gains” for the National Democratic Alliance, which has left opponents frustrated.

The first phase of the state polls were conducted on October 28, with 55.68% recorded turnout. The second phase will be held on November 3 across 17 districts. Sunday is final day for the campaigning for the second phase of the polls.

“Political pundits proven wrong in 1st phase of Bihar polls which saw [a] large voter turnout despite Covid-19,” Modi said at a rally in Chapra. “Opponents are frustrated and have begun to vent ire by shoving own supporters.” The prime minister was referring to a recent viral video of Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav.

The NDA defeated “double-double yuvraj” in the Uttar Pradesh elections, they will meet the same fate in Bihar, Modi said, alluding to Yadav and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

“Today, Bihar has ‘double-engine ki sarkar’,” the prime minister said, according to ANI. “You must have seen 3-4 years ago during UP election, double Yuvraj there as well, climbed on top of the bus, wore black jackets and used to visit villages while waving.”

On the NDA government’s work in the state, the prime minister said it ensured “fires kept burning in kitchens” of the poor during the coronavirus pandemic.

Modi said the voter turnout in the first phase of the elections made him confident about another term for the Nitish Kumar-led government. The prime minister is scheduled to address three more rallies in Bihar today. Earlier he had addressed as many as six rallies across the state, consistently backing Kumar as the NDA’s chief ministerial face.

“Recently our neighbour accepted complicity in Pulwama attack...it exposed those who doubted valour of sons of Bihar,” Modi said, in reference to a Pakistani minister’s speech that went viral a few days ago.

Pakistan Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Thursday claimed that his country was responsible for the Pulwama attack in Jammu and Kashmir last year, in which 40 Central Reserve Police Force personnel were killed. The minister made the remarks in the country’s Parliament but backtracked after his comment drew flak.

In February 2019, 40 Central Reserve Police Force personnel were killed after an explosive-laden car driven by a suicide bomber rammed into their bus in Pulwama. In August, the National Investigation Agency had filed a chargesheet in the case. Nineteen people, including Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar and his brother Rauf Asghar, were named in the chargesheet.

The NIA’s investigation also revealed that Pakistan used Adil Ahmad Dar, the suicide bomber who rammed the CRPF convoy on February 14, because it wanted to project the attack as a result of a home-grown militancy against “India’s occupation of Kashmir”.