The police in the Canadian city of Quebec on Sunday arrested a man suspected of stabbing two people to death and injuring five others, AP reported. The incident took place near the provincial legislature.

The police asked residents to stay indoors after a man “dressed in medieval clothes” attacked “multiple victims” with a bladed weapon. The investigation in the case is under way, according to BBC.

Quebec City police spokesperson Etienne Doyon told the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation that the suspect is a man in mid-20s. He also confirmed that two people have died, while five others who were injured have been transported to a hospital.

More details are awaited.