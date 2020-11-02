Coronavirus: India’s tally climbs to 82.29 lakh with 45,231 new cases
Donald Trump’s rallies led to 30,000 new infections, 700 deaths, found a study by Standford University researchers.
India’s coronavirus count rose to 82,29,313 on Monday with 45,231 new cases being recorded in the last 24 hours, data from the health ministry showed. The country’s toll increased by 496 to 1,22,607. The number of active cases stood at 5,61,908, while the recoveries reached 75,44,798.
A new study by Stanford University has found that about 18 election rallies by Donald Trump led to more than 30,000 confirmed cases and claimed over 700 lives. The researchers said the communities where these 18 rallies by Trump were held between June 20 and September 22 “paid a high price in terms of disease and death”.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 4.64 crore people and killed 11,99,684, according to the Johns Hopkins University. Over 3.10 crore people have recovered from the infection.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
These are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories.
Live updates
10 am: Indian Embassy in Japan releases Standard Operating Procedures for India-bound passengers under “Air Bubble”, reports ANI.
9.59 am: England’s lockdown may extend to next year, warn ministers, reports Reuters.
9.55 am: Protests have erupted in Brazil over the Sao Paulo Governor’s mandatory vaccination campaign and the use of Chinese Covid-19 vaccine, Sinovac, which is under trials in the country, reports India Today.
9.32 am: India registered 45,231 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, says the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. With this, the country’s tally is now 82,29,313. The toll in the country also rose by 496 to 1,22,607.
8.47 am: Britain’s Prince William contracted coronavirus in April, BBC reports. He did not reveal his diagnosis as he did not want to alarm the country.
8.43 am: Here’s a look at Mizoram’s tally.
8.41 am: A new study by Stanford University has found that about 18 election rallies by Donald Trump led to more than 30,000 confirmed cases and claimed over 700 lives, reports The New York Times. In the study titled ‘The Effects of Large Group Meetings on the Spread of COVID-19: The Case of Trump Rallies’, the researchers said the communities where these 18 rallies by Trump were held between June 20 and September 22 “paid a high price in terms of disease and death”.
8.39 am: United States’ top infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci warns that the country may witness over 1 lakh daily cases and more fatalities in the coming weeks. He tells The Washington Post that the nation is “in for a whole lot of hurt”.
8.38 am: The World Health Organization chief says he is under quarantine after someone he had been in contact with tested positive.
8.35 am: Here are the top updates from Sunday
- India’s coronavirus count rose to 81,84,082 on Sunday with 46,963 new cases being recorded in the last 24 hours, data from the health ministry showed. The country’s toll increased by 470 to 1,22,111. The number of active cases stood at 5,70,458, while the recoveries reached 74,91,513.
- The recovery rate stood at 91.54%, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.49%. The number of active coronavirus cases remained below 6 lakh for the third consecutive day.
- On Saturday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a four-week lockdown across England as a second wave of infections threatened to overwhelm the hospitals. “Christmas is going to be different this year, perhaps very different, but it’s my sincere hope and belief that by taking tough action now we can allow families across the country to be together,” he said.
- On Wednesday, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel also ordered their countries back into lockdown.
- Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 4.59 crore people and killed 11,94,325, according to the Johns Hopkins University. Over 2.95 crore people have recovered from the infection.