The Supreme Court on Monday refused to extend the security of former special judge SK Yadav who had pronounced the verdict in a criminal case related to the Babri Masjid demolition and acquitted all 32 accused, including BJP veterans Lal Krishna Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharti, PTI reported.

Yadav, who had delivered the judgement on his last day in office, had sought extension of his personal security over the sensitivity of the case.

“Having perused the letter dated September 30, we do not consider it necessary to continue (the) security,” a bench comprising Supreme Court Justices RF Nariman, Navin Sinha and Krishna Murari said, according to NDTV.

On September 30, the special court had acquitted all 32 accused in the case, saying that the Babri Masjid demolition was not planned and that the people who brought down the mosque were “anti-national elements”. The judgement also added that the accused leaders were, in fact, trying to control the crowds.

Last year, a five-judge Constitution bench of the apex court had ruled that the 2.77-acre land claimed by both Hindus and Muslims would be handed over to a trust for the building of a temple. The top court had also ordered allocation of five-acre land at another site in Ayodhya for building a mosque.