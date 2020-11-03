Bihar elections: PM Modi urges people to vote in large numbers as polling gets underway for phase 2
Rashtriya Janata Dal’s Tejashwi Yadav, the Opposition’s chief ministerial face, is among the 1,464 contestants who are in the fray in this phase.
Of the 94 seats at stake, the Rashtriya Janata Dal is contesting 56, the Bharatiya Janata Party 46 and the JD(U) 43. The Congress has put up candidates in 24 constituencies while the three Left parties are in the fray in 14 seats. The National Democratic Alliance’s ally Vikasheel Insaan Party will be contesting five seats out of total 11 seats allotted to them.
The districts in which polls will be held on Tuesday are West Champaran, East Champaran, Sheohar, Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Gopalganj, Siwan, Saran, Vaishali, Samastipur, Begusarai, Khagaria, Bhagalpur, Nalanda, and Patna.
In the first phase on October 28, voting was held for 71 seats and a turnout of around 55% was recorded. The third and final phase of the election in which 78 seats will vote is on November 7. Results for all 243 Assembly constituencies will be declared on November 10.
Live updates
8.28 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will be campaigning in Bihar today, appeals to the people of the state to cast their vote, while adhering to the government-mandated physical distancing norms to contain the spread of coronavirus. “My appeal to all voters is that they make this celebration of democracy successful by voting in large numbers,” he tweets.
7.24 am: Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi casts his vote in Rajendra Nagar, Patna.
7.21 am: The Election Commission had issued detailed guidelines for campaigning as well as voting. This time, only 1,000 voters will be allowed in a polling booth. Thermal scanners, hand sanitiser, soap and water will be made available for the voters. Postal ballot facility has been offered to those above 80 years of age or those infected with Covid-19.
The polling hours have been extended too. This time, voting will start from 7 am and continue till 6 pm. However, the revised timings will not be applicable to areas affected by Left Wing Extremism.
7.21 am: Prominent names who will be seeking re-election from their respective seats are BJP ministers Nand Kishore Yadav from Patna City, and Rana Randhir from Madhuban.
State BJP vice president Nitish Mishra, son of former Chief Minister Jagannath Mishra and a former minister himself, is in the fray from Jhanjharpur. He won from there on a JD(U) ticket in 2010, but lost to the RJD five years later when he contested as a BJP candidate.
7.19 am: Tejashwi Yadav is contesting from Raghopur against Satish Kumar of the BJP, and Rakesh Raushan of the Lok Janshakti Party. His brother, Tej Pratap Yadav, is contesting from Hasanpur, where he faces a challenge from two-time sitting MLA Rajkumar Rai of the JD(U).
7.19 am: In 28 seats, RJD candidates will be in direct contest with BJP nominees, while on 24 seats they will be taking on JD(U) candidates, according to NDTV. Congress candidates will be contesting 12 seats each against the JD(U) and BJP nominees. The VIP candidates, meanwhile, are pitched against RJD candidates on all five seats they are contesting.
