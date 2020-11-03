Two people were killed after several gunmen opened fire in multiple locations in central Vienna on Monday, BBC reported. Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz called it a “repulsive terror attack” and said one gunman was also killed.

Vienna Mayor Michael Ludwig said that 15 people injured in the attack were being treated in hospitals, and that seven were in a serious condition, according to Reuters.

The attack took place in the evening when several people armed with rifles started opening fire near the Seitenstettengasse synagogue ,the police department said. Shots were fired in “six different locations”, it added.

The shooting began at a time when bars and restaurants were packed with customers, just hours before a coronavirus lockdown was due to come into effect at midnight local time.

Jewish community leader Oskar Deutsch said it was not clear whether the Vienna synagogue and adjoining offices had been the target as they were closed at the time.

Interior Minister Karl Nehammer warned people to stay away from the centre of the city, adding that border checks were being reinforced and that children would not be required to attend school on Tuesday.

“We have brought several special forces units together that are now searching for the presumed terrorists,” Nehammer told broadcaster ORF. “I am therefore not limiting it to an area of Vienna, because these are mobile perpetrators.”

CONFIRMED at the moment:

*08:00 pm: several shots fired, beginning at Seitenstettengasse

*several suspects armed with rifles

*six different shooting locations

* one deceaced person, several injured (1 officer included)

*1 suspect shot and killed by police officers #0211w — POLIZEI WIEN (@LPDWien) November 2, 2020

Austrian Chancellor Kurtz said the country was experiencing “difficult hours”. “Our police will act decisively against the perpetrators of this hideous terrorist attack,” he tweeted. “We will never allow ourselves to be intimidated by terrorism.”

French President Emmanuel Macron condemned the attack, saying that Europe must not “give up” in the face of attacks. “We the French people share the shock and grief of the Austrian people, struck this evening by an attack in the heart of their capital, Vienna,” he tweeted. “After France, a friend of ours is attacked. This is our Europe. Our enemies must know who they are dealing with.”

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson also said the country’s “thoughts are with the people of Austria - we stand united with you against terror”.