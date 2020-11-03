Americans on Tuesday headed to polling stations as the elections in the United States is officially under way to decide who will occupy the White House for the next four years – incumbent Republican President Donald Trump or his Democratic opponent and former Vice President Joe Biden. Polls opened at 6 am in the eastern states of New York, New Jersey, Virginia, Connecticut and Maine, The New York Times reported.

The early voting in the country broke records amid the coronavirus pandemic and saw nearly 100 million Americans cast ballots by mail and in-person, a figure equal to about 70% of the total turnout four years ago. It also represents about 40% of all Americans who are legally eligible to vote. Three states – Texas, Hawaii and Montana – have already exceeded their total 2016 turnout. This has led to election officials and the political observers wondering how heavy the voting traffic would be on Tuesday.

Some of the states will not begin counting early votes until after polling stations close, whereas others are allowing ballots that arrive after Election Day to be included as long as they are postmarked by November 3. The results could likely take several days, reports have suggested.

The polls will conclude a bitter and divisive election campaign, dominated by the coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than 2,30,000 people in the United States and pushed millions out of work.

Biden has maintained a relatively steady lead in national polls, but Trump is said to be closing in swing states to possibly gain 270 state-by-state Electoral College votes needed to win the presidency. In the 2016 election, the Republican candidate had defeated Hillary Clinton despite losing the national popular vote by about 3 million ballots.

Trump closed his campaign by questioning the fairness of the election, raising doubts on whether he will commit to a peaceful transfer of power should Biden win the election. Reports said several cities are also closing up shops in anticipation of possible protests, including around the White House and in New York City.

Meanwhile, Biden on Monday night urged the American voters to end a presidency that has “fanned the flames of hate”. “Tomorrow we can put an end to a presidency that has left hard-working Americans out in the cold,” he said in western Pennsylvania.

The whole world is watching the US elections closely, especially rivals like Russia, China and Iran, as the outcome will determine the foreign policy America will choose to pursue in future.

Good morning. It’s 5:45am. Polls open in 15 minutes. I’m on line in Brooklyn. pic.twitter.com/hpsH9PRJGm — Scott Hechinger (@ScottHech) November 3, 2020

Already a line around the block to vote at PS 87 in Manhattan shortly after polls open at 6a. pic.twitter.com/AsJMLaHZdh — Zack Fink (@ZackFinkNews) November 3, 2020

