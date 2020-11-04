As the United States prepared on Tuesday to render a verdict on President Donald Trump’s four years in the White House, his son Donald Trump Jr stirred a controversy after he shared a map that does not show Kashmir as part of the Indian territory. The whole of the northeastern region was also excluded.

In the widely mocked tweet sent ahead of the US election, Trump Jr said he “finally got around to making my electoral map prediction” and accompanied a world map almost entirely covered in red, with the notable exceptions of New York, California, China, India and Mexico.

Electoral maps usually divide up the US states in shades of red or blue to designate forecasted Republican or Democratic victories, respectively. The map showed India in blue while Jammu and Kashmir was shown in red and voting for Donald Trump.

Besides, the map suggests nearly the entire world – including two waterbodies, Russia and Antarctica – is voting for his father this election.

Several Indians on Twitter criticised the map and Donald Trump Jr over the error. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor took a swipe at the Narendra Modi government and ridiculed the prime minister’s bonhomie with Donald Trump.

“The price of Namo’s bromance: Kashmir and the North East cut off from the rest of India, and the whole ‘filthy’ place relegated by Don Jr to the realm of hostiles, along with China and Mexico,” he tweeted. “So much for the crores spent on obsequious serenading stadium events!”

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also mocked Modi and Donald Trump’s ties. “So much for the friendship with Trump Senior,” he tweeted. “Junior has placed India firmly with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris though interestingly Jr. believes J&K and the NorthEast go against the rest of India and will vote Trump. Someone needs to take his colouring pencils away.”