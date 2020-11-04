Coronavirus: India’s tally rises to 83.13 lakh with over 46,000 new cases, toll at 1.23 lakh
The Centre on Tuesday asked states to review their storage and transport facilities that are currently being used in the universal immunisation programme.
India’s coronavirus count rose to 83,13,876 on Tuesday with 46,253 new cases being recorded in 24 hours, data from the health ministry showed. The country’s toll increased by 514 to 1,23,611. The number of active cases stood at 5,33,787, while the recoveries reached 76,56,478.
The health ministry on Tuesday asked states to refrain from making isolated plans for vaccine distribution, and issued specific directions to states to review their storage and transport facilities that are currently being used in the universal immunisation programme.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 4.73 crore people and killed 12,12,844, according to the Johns Hopkins University. Over 3.15 crore people have recovered from the infection.
11.42 am: The Supreme Court’s e-committee has formed a panel that will focus on setting benchmarks and standards for digitising courts and virtual interface to litigants through videoconference and live streaming, Justice DY Chandrachud says, according to Hindustan Times.
11.36 am: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain says the government will move the Supreme Court over the High Court on reservation of 80% beds in private hospitals. “We are going to the Supreme Court to address the High Court overturn of our mandate to reserve 80% beds as ICU beds in private hospitals because the main issue is that of the availability of ICU beds,” he tells ANI.
9.25 am: India’s tally rises to 83,13,876 with 46,253 new cases. The toll goes up by 514 to 1,23,611.
9.02 am: Sweden has limited to eight people per table sitting together in cafes and restaurants, amid a sharp rise in coronavirus infections, BBC reports. “We have a very serious situation,” Prime Minister Stefan Löfven warned, saying the virus was “going in the wrong direction”.
9.00 am: The West Bengal government on Tuesday wrote to the Railways requesting it “to run sufficient number of suburban local trains [after resumption of services] for the daily passengers connecting different suburban nodes with Howrah and Sealdah”, The Indian Express reports.
8.54 am: The health ministry on Tuesday asked states to refrain from making isolated plans for vaccine distribution, The Hindu reports. The government said it issued specific directions to states to review their storage and transport facilities that are currently being used in the universal immunisation programme.
At a press briefing, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said states have been asked to work with the central government which has set up an expert committee on vaccine administration. “States/UTs have been also asked to set up committees under Chief Secretaries for administration to ensure time-bound implementation of the Central government direction,’’ he said.
8.50 am: Ladakh’s coronavirus tally on Tuesday rose to 6,441, with 84 new infections recorded in 24 hours, ANI reports.
