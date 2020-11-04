Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Wednesday responded to mounting criticism after the arrest of Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami earlier in the day, reported PTI. The Mumbai Police took the Republic TV editor-in-chief into custody this morning for allegedly abetting the suicide of an interior designer in Alibaug in 2018.

The case is related to the death of Anvay Naik, managing director of Concorde Designs Private Limited, in 2018. A suicide note by Naik accused Goswami and two others – Feroz Shaikh and Niteish Sarda – of not paying dues worth Rs 5.40 crore. Naik and his mother Kumud Naik were found dead in their home in Kavir village of Alibaug.

“Nobody is above the law and Maharashtra Police will take appropriate action as per law,” Deshmukh told the media in Mumbai. The state home minister also said that the case against Goswami was reopened after the interior designer’s wife approached a court, asking for permission for it. Following this, the court gave the approval, Deshmukh said.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut contended that the journalist’s arrest was done with due procedure. “Police can take action if they have evidence against anyone,” he told ANI. “Since the formation of Thackeray government, no action has been taken against anyone for revenge.”

Several political leaders, including Union minister and chief ministers, on Wednesday criticised the arrest of journalist Arnab Goswami, with many of them referring to the period of Emergency in India.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah criticised the Congress and said the party and its allies had “shamed democracy once again”. Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar condemned the attack on press freedom in Maharashtra.

Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad criticised Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi for the arrest of Goswami. Railway Minister Piyush Goyal called the move “fascist” and “a sign of undeclared emergency”.

The Editors Guild of India also expressed shock after the journalist’s arrest and said that it was “extremely distressing”.

Meanwhile, Goswami’s lawyer said that the journalist’s arrest was not conveyed to his wife. “He was assaulted by two police officers,” the lawyer claimed, reported ANI. “His family members were pushed and house was cordoned off for three hours. There are abrasions on his left hand and an existing injury on his hand was tried to be torn apart by police.”