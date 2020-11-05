US elections 2020: Feel good about Georgia, says Biden team as Trump’s lead slightly narrows
The Democrat candidate is six electoral votes short of clinching the White House after flipping Michigan and Wisconsin.
The election race for the next president of United States on Thursday took another turn as former Vice President Joe Biden was declared the winner of Michigan and Wisconsin, two key swing states that Donald Trump won four years ago. Biden’s victories took him to bag 264 electoral votes, meaning he was one battleground state away from crossing the threshold of 270 and becoming the president-elect.
The margin between Trump and Biden also narrowed in Georgia, where counting is still underway. The state has not backed a Democrat for president since 1992. A Biden campaign adviser said they “feel good” about Georgia, along with Arizona and Pennsylvania.
Millions of ballots, however, are yet to be counted. Biden, who has received more than 71 million votes – the most in history – at a press conference said he now expected to win the presidency, although he did not outright declare victory. “I will govern as an American president,” Biden said.
After falsely claiming victory, Trump’s campaign, meanwhile, filed lawsuits to stop counting of mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Georgia, as he slipped behind Biden in the hunt for the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the White House.
Live updates
10.05 am: Kamala Harris is on the threshold of the White House. An Indian American has broken through. In this way and many others, Indians have wrought almost unbelievable annals in the history of migration. But no one could have anticipated this moment, playing out with every eyeball in the world swivelled in her direction.
10.01 am: There are still about 20,000 mail-in ballots to be counted in Georgia’s Fulton County, Director of Registration and Elections Richard Barron tells CNN.
9.56 am: After Donald Trump derided vote-counting as a “major fraud on our nation” and said his campaign would move the Supreme Court, several Republicans opposed his stance, ABC news reports. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, told reporters that “claiming you’ve won the election is different from finishing the counting.”
9.52 am: Democrat Gary Peters holds on to his Senate seat in Michigan, defeating Republican challenger John James.
9.35 am: In Arizona, dozens of protesters with pro-Trump flags and signs gathered outside a ballot-counting centre, and chanted “let us in!” and “count the votes” and “we love Trump”, as they questioned the integrity of the election system, The Washington Post reports.
9.31 am: As Joe Biden’s path to victory widens, here’s a look at how some of the leading newspapers of United States covered the Election Day:
9.21 am: The margin between President Trump and Biden continues to narrow in Georgia, where counting is still underway, The New York Times reports. The state has not backed a Democrat for president since 1992.
Meanwhile, a Biden campaign adviser tells CNN they “feel good” about Georgia, along with Arizona and Pennsylvania.
9.15 am: A quick recap:
Democrat Joe Biden is six electoral votes short of clinching the White House after flipping Michigan and Wisconsin two battleground states Trump had won in 2016 over Hillary Clinton. The Democrat also won Arizona. States still up for grabs include Nevada (6 electoral votes), Pennsylvania (20 electoral votes) and Georgia (16 electoral votes).
Trump’s campaign, meanwhile, prepared for legal maneuvers and filed lawsuits to stop counting of mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Georgia.
8.44 am: Twitter has labeled half of President Donald Trump’s posts since Wednesday after he repeatedly and falsely declared victory and cast doubt on postal ballot votes counted. At least six of his tweets since Election Day were hidden as Twitter warned “some or all of the content shared is disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic process”.
7.51 am: Bob Bauer, a lawyer for Democrat Joe Biden’s campaign warned on Wednesday that Trump “will be in for one of the most embarrassing defeats a president ever suffered before the highest court in the land” if he asks it to invalidate ballots counted after Election Day, AFP reports.
7.45 am: What does Trump’s lawsuit in Georgia say?
Trump’s election campaign and the Georgia Republican Party have filed a lawsuit in Georgia seeking to force Chatham County to secure and account for ballots received after 7pm ET (5.30 am IST) on Election Day, Al Jazeera reports. Chatham County contains Savannah and leans Democratic.
Georgia is the third state in which the Trump campaign has filed a lawsuit related to counting ballots in the tight presidential election.
The lawsuit brought claims that Republican challengers had inadequate access to ballots received after 7pm on November 3. The lawsuit further claims a “significant degree of confusion may still exist regarding whether ballots received after 7:00 pm can be legally counted in Georgia – and they cannot.”
7.43 am: Trump’s lead in Georgia drops below 40,000 votes as ballot counting continues, CNN reports.
7.35 am: Its 9pm in the United States and this is where the election results stand. Remember, each candidate needs 270 electoral votes to win presidency:
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden leads the race for the White House with 253 electoral votes. President Trump has 213 electoral votes, according to CNN.
The New York Times reports that Biden has won 253 electoral votes while Trump is at 213. As per the projections made by Fox News, Biden is at 264, while Trump trails at 213.
6.49 am: Biden urges his supporters to keep faith in the process, after Trump files lawsuits against postal ballot counting in several key states. “I am confident we will emerge victorious,” he says, adding that this would not be his victory alone. “It will be a victory for the American people, our democracy, for America.” Biden has received more than 71 million votes, the most in history of the United States.
6.44 am: Earlier, Joseph Biden said it was “clear” that he would reach 270 electoral votes and win the presidency, although he did not claim victory immediately.
“I’m not here to declare that we’ve won, but I am here to report that when the count is finished, we believe we will be the winners,” Biden said in a speech at an event center in Wilmington. “I will govern as an American president. There will be no red states and blue states when we win. Just the United States of America.”
6.30 am: Donald Trump’s campaign files lawsuits to stop counting of mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Georgia, laying the groundwork for contesting battleground states as he slips behind Biden in the hunt for the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the White House, AP reports.
The Trump campaign is also seeking to intervene in a Pennsylvania case at the Supreme Court that deals with whether ballots received up to three days after the election can be counted, deputy campaign manager Justin Clark said.
6.29 am: Joe Biden was declared the winner of Michigan and Wisconsin, two key swing states that President Trump won four years ago, AP reports. Biden’s victories in the Great Lakes states take him to 264 electoral votes, meaning he is one battleground state away from crossing the threshold and becoming the president-elect.
6.20 am: A quick recap of what happened on Wednesday
- The race to the White House between Donald Trump and Joe Biden is still too close to call in battleground states. Counting is underway in Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.
- Biden held narrow leads in Wisconsin, Michigan, Nevada. Meanwhile, Trump has been projected to win Florida, Ohio, Texas and Iowa.
- Trump’s campaign manager said he was confident that the president will win the elections if all “legally cast” ballots are tabulated, while Biden’s campaign manager also maintained that the former vice president is on track to become the next president of the United States.
- Earlier in the day, Trump falsely claimed he had won the election, even as millions of votes were uncounted. He also said he would go the US Supreme Court to fight for the win if needed.
- After this, the Biden campaign criticised Trump’s victory claim as “outrageous, unprecedented, and incorrect” and a “naked effort to take away the democratic rights of American citizens”.