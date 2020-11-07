US elections: ‘We’re going to win,’ says Biden as he urges patience, asks Americans to unite
Joe Biden is ahead in the crucial state of Pennsylvania, which if he wins, he will win the election.
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has continued to extend his lead over President Donald Trump in the battleground states of Pennsylvania on Saturday, putting him on track to win more than the 270 electoral votes needed to become the next United States president.
Biden is also leading in Nevada and Arizona. He leads by a thin margin in Georgia too, where a recount will be held.
Currently, the former vice president has a 253 to 213 lead in the state-by-state Electoral College vote that determines the winner.
Nevada has quashed a lawsuit claiming electoral fraud in the state, while there are multiple other cases also being filed by the Republicans and Trump across the states against alleged voter fraud.
Trump has continued to make unsubstantiated claims that he has been cheated out of winning the elections by Democrats. The president’s campaign also lost court rulings in the states of Georgia and Michigan. In Michigan, the campaign had sought to stop counting of absentee ballots, while in Georgia it had alleged that even improper ballots were being counted.
(All time stamps are in Indian Standard Time.)
Live updates
9.26 am: “We maybe opponents, we’re not enemies. We’re Americans,” he says. Biden emphasises that people need to put aside hate and “vitriol” and move forward together.
“We have some serious problems... we don’t have any more time to waste.”
9.25 am: Biden says: “We have to remain calm, patient. Let the process work out. Democracy works. Your vote will be counted no matter how hard people try to stop it. I will not have it.”
9.24 am: Biden says he and Kamala Harris met with experts on Covid-19 and the economy through the day, preparing for the work ahead. He speaks about the coronavirus pandemic, saying numbers are expected to grow, but that he and Harris will tackle the outbreak and try to get it under control.
“We can’t save any of the lives that have been lost but we can save a lot of lives in the months ahead,” he says.
9.22 am: Biden is speaking. He says, “We’re going to win.” He says watching the vote tally on TV can be “numbing” but that the numbers represent voters. He adds that the slow mandate is clear that people want the “country to come together”.
“We don’t have a final declaration of victory yet, but the numbers tell us it’s clear. Tell us a clear and convincing story. We are going to win this race.”
9 am: Biden is expected to speak soon.
8.20 am: CNN reports that Biden’s lead in Pennsylvania further grows to 27,130 votes.
Trump’s prospects of winning the state are dwindling further.
8.07 am: Cindy McCain, wife of late Republican veteran John McCain, tells ABC News she is confident Biden will win their home state of Arizona.
Trump and John McCain had had a longstanding feud as McCain had not held back on criticism of the president when he was alive. McCain had not supported him as the Republican candidate for president either.
7.57 am: Biden’s lead in Pennsylvania grows to 21,705 votes, while Trump gains votes in Arizona, trailing by 29,861, reports AFP.
7.52 am: Joe Biden’s in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, has about 80% of votes counted, reports CNN. Biden has 5,55,833 votes here, while Trump has 1,25,897, or around 18.3% of the ballot.
7.45 am: Around 2.35 lakh outstanding ballots are likely to be counted in Arizona over the weekend, Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs tells CNN. Arizona is the only state among the four most-watched remaining ones where Trump is closing in on Biden.
7.30 am: A quick voting update:
- Arizona: Biden is ahead by 39,070 votes here. The gap between him and Trump has been closing since Election Day, though AP and Fox News had called the state for the Democrat.
- Georgia: Biden is up by 4,175 votes in the state, which has 16 electoral votes. Georgia has already said it will hold a recount since the margin between the two contenders is too slim.
- In the crucial state of Pennsylvania, Biden is ahead by 14,923 votes. Biden will win if he captures this state with its 20 electoral votes.
- Nevada: Biden is ahead here too, by more than 22,000 votes.
7.21 am: In Pennsylvania, the Supreme Court orders officials to segregate ballots being received by mail after Election Day, and to count them separately, CNN reports. This comes after a lawsuit was filed by Pennsylvania Republicans, claiming that parts of the state were not following guidelines.
7.18 am: Joe Biden is likely to make a short speech before the end of Friday night, local time, reports say. This is regardless of whether he has officially won. Biden nor his vice-presidential pick Kamala Harris have tweeted about the results.
7.15 am: A federal judge dismisses a Republican lawsuit alleging voter fraud in Nevada, reports The Guardian. The lawsuit wanted more observation access to ballot counting in Nevada’s Clark County and to block the use of a signature verification machine.
A look at the major updates from Friday:
- Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden inched closer to the 270 electoral votes needed to become the next United States president. He is ahead of President Donald Trump in the battleground states of Georgia and Pennsylvania. Biden is also leading in Nevada and Arizona.
- Brad Raffensperger, Georgia’s secretary of state, said there will be a recount in the state. “With a margin that small, there will be a recount in Georgia,” he told reporters in Atlanta.
- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the top Democrat in Congress, called Biden the “president-elect” of the United States. “This morning it is clear that the Biden-Harris ticket will win the White House,” she told reporters after Biden leads in Pennsylvania. “President-Elect Biden has a strong mandate to lead.”
- United States President Donald Trump’s campaign said that the election was not yet over. Matt Morgan, Trump’s 2020 election campaign general counsel, said that Biden’s projection as winner was based on the result of the four states that are not final. “Georgia is headed for for a recount, where we are confident we will find ballot improperly harvested, and where president Trump will ultimately prevail,” the statement said.
- Earlier in the day, United States President Donald Trump claimed the election result so far was part of a broad conspiracy to deprive him of a second term by Democrats. He renewed his claims that Democrats are trying to “steal” the election from him. “If you count the legal votes I easily win,” Trump added, providing no evidence for his claim. “If you count the illegal votes, they can try to steal the election from us.”