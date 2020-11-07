India on Saturday recorded 50,356 Covid-19 cases, pushing the tally in the country to 84,62,080, according to health ministry’s data. The toll rose by 577 to 1,25,562 in the last 24 hours. There are 5,16,632 active cases and 78,19,886 recoveries.

India has tested 11,65,42,304 samples so far, the Indian Council of Medical Research said.

Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 4.92 crore people and killed 1,241,974, according to the John Hopkins University data. The recoveries stood at 32,424,113.

On Friday, Delhi registered 7,178 new coronavirus cases, the highest in the Capital so far. Meanwhile, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said that India will assist countries in enhancing their cold chain and storage capacities for the delivery of coronavirus vaccines.

Haryana, Chattisgarh and Karnataka have banned the use of firecrackers ahead of Diwali, citing the coronavirus spread among their reasons.