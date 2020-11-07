The Bombay High Court on Saturday reserved its order on an interim bail plea filed by Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami in connection with a 2018 abetment of suicide case, Live Law reported. Goswami was arrested on Wednesday.

A bench of Justices SS Shinde and MS Karnik refused to pass an immediate order on the matter, but said the pendency of Goswami’s plea does not stop him from approaching the sessions court for bail. “If such an application is led, it should be decided within four days,” the court said.

On Friday, the court refused to provide relief Goswami and postponed the hearing for 12 pm for the next day. Goswami has filed a habeas corpus petition alleging that his arrest was “illegal” and sought to quash the 2018 FIR, on the basis of which he was arrested.

Advocate Harish Salve, representing the Republic TV editor-in-chief, had said that Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and others held a discussion in the state Assembly on Goswami’s journalism, following which Deshmukh said that “necessary orders will be issued to police”. Citing details of this discussion, Salve argued that the state was acting out of malice against Goswami.

He also referred to the Television Ratings Points scam and said there was “a clear pattern” in the way the state government was acting against Goswami and his channel Republic TV.

A Chief Judicial Magistrate in Alibag Sunayna Pingale had on Wednesday rejected a plea for Goswami’s police custody and remanded him in 14 days’ judicial custody in the case against him and two others. Following this, the journalist was refused interim bail by the Bombay High Court on Thursday.

Goswami and two other people – Feroz Shaikh and Nitesh Sarda – are alleged to have failed to pay money they owed to an interior designer named Anvay Naik, managing director of Concorde Designs Private Limited. Naik and his mother were found dead in their home in Kavir village near Mumbai in 2018. A suicide note said that the Goswami, Shaikh and Sarda had not paid dues amounting to Rs 5.4 crore.