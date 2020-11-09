Coronavirus: India records 45,903 new cases; global tally 5 crore
Delhi on Sunday recorded its highest single-day increase in cases with 7,745 new infections in 24 hours.
India on Monday recorded 45,903 Covid-19 cases, pushing the tally in the country to 85,53,657, according to the health ministry’s data. The toll rose by 490 to 1,26,611 in 24 hours. There are 5,09,673 active cases and 79,17,373 recoveries.
Delhi on Sunday recorded its highest single-day increase in cases with 7,745 new infections in 24 hours. With this, the national Capital’s tally rose to 4,38,529, including 41,857 active cases and 6,989 deaths.
The global tally, meanwhile, has crossed 5 crore. Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 5.03 crore people and killed 12,55,250 people, according to the John Hopkins University data. The recoveries stand at 3,29,71,528.
Live updates
9.32 am: An AFP chart showing the progression of coronavirus cases in the world as the global tally crosses the 5 crore-mark.
9.29 am: Chhattisgarh on Sunday reported 1,375 Covid-19 cases, taking the total count of infections to 2,00,937, PTI reports. The state had crossed the one-lakh mark on September 26, when it had recorded 1,02,461 cases. Meanwhile, the toll in the state mounted to 2,447, with 13 more fatalities.
9.27 am: Karnataka on Sunday recorded 2,740 new coronavirus cases and 22 fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 8,46,887, and the toll to 11,391, PTI reports.
8.10 am: United States continues to be the country worst-affected by the coronavirus in the world. On Sunday, the country recorded its fourth consecutive record daily total of new Covid cases – close to 1,30,000 – taking its tally over 99.67 lakh. More than 2.37 lakh people have died, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
8 am: United States President-Elect Joe Biden would name his own 12-person coronavirus taskforce on Monday. Biden’s campaign said that former US surgeon general Dr Vivek Murthy and former Food and Drug Administration commissioner Dr David Kessler would be co-chairs of the working group, NBC reports.
Murthy, who served as the US’ top doctor for four years under the Barack Obama administration in 2015, was dismissed from his post by Donald Trump in 2017. He was the 19th surgeon general and the first Indian-American to hold the position.
7.40 am: Delhi recorded its highest single-day increase in cases on Sunday with 7,745 new infections in 24 hours. The positivity rate rose to 15.26% amid the festive season and rising pollution, PTI reports.
Delhi’s tally is now 4,38,529, including 41,857 active cases, 6,989 deaths and 3,89,683 recoveries.
7.30 am: Here are the top updates from Sunday:
- India on Sunday recorded 45,684 Covid-19 cases, pushing the tally in the country to 85,07,754, according to the health ministry’s data. The toll rose by 559 to 1,26,121 in 24 hours. There are 5,12,665 active cases and 78,68,968 recoveries. India has tested 11,77,36,791 samples so far.
- All India Institute of Medical Sciences Director Dr Randeep Guleria, who is a member of the national Covid-19 task force, has said that common people may have to wait till 2022 for a vaccine to be easily available.
- Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Sunday said the Capital seems to have hit the peak of its third “Covid wave”, and hinted that the number of new infections may go down soon.
- Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has allowed schools in the state to reopen for classes 9 to 12 from November 23. State Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said that in-person classes will be held on alternate days, keeping in mind the risk of coronavirus infection.
- Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray added that places of worship would also be opened soon, most likely after Diwali. “When will temples open? They will open soon,” the chief minister said. “After Diwali we will create SOPs for this. Elderly people visit temples and they are at risk [of contracting Covid]. Therefore, overcrowding needs to be avoided... be it temples, masjids or any other place.”
- Government officials have told a parliamentary committee that air pollution may lead to faster spread of the coronavirus infection, as it causes coughing and sneezing.