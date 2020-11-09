The Shiv Sena on Monday compared the presidential elections in the United States to the Bihar Assembly elections to predict that the National Democratic Alliance will follow Donald Trump’s suit and “clearly lose”, ANI reported.

In an editorial in the party’s mouthpiece Saamana, Shiv Sena asserted that at times people need to deny leaders the “illusion that there is no alternative in the country and the state except for us”.

The article said that that Trump “never deserved the position of head of the state” and that people of US rectified their mistake. “He could not fulfil even a single promise. If we can learn anything from Trump’s defeat, it would be good,” the article said.

The Sena also criticised the Narendra Modi government for organising the “Namaste Trump” event in February, amid an outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in the country. “It cannot be denied that Donald Trump was invited to Gujarat in the middle of a pandemic and coronavirus spread because of the event,” the editorial stated. “In India, we may have said ‘Namaste Trump’, but American people have said bye-bye to him.”

The article further claimed that it was against India’s culture to stand “with the wrong man”, referring to Trump. “Kamala Harris of Indian origin has been elected to the post of Vice President of America,” the editorial added, according to ANI. “Trump condemned her achievement, he did not respect a woman and our Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP were the people who supported such a person.”

On Saturday, party spokesperson Sanjay Raut had said that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has “played his innings” and people of the state will now “send him to retirement.”

Most exit polls have predicted a tight race between the ruling Nitish Kumar-led alliance and the Opposition, but gave a slight edge to Yadav. A couple of exit polls however, predicted a clear majority for the Opposition alliance.

The elections to the 243-member Bihar Assembly were held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7.