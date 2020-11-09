Equity markets surged in Monday’s intra-day trading as benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty hit all-time highs tracking global markets and on hopes of ease in visa-related policies in the United States. The 30-share BSE Sensex rose 673.28 points, or 1.6% to touch the record high mark of 42,566.34 in the morning trade. The broader 50-share NSE Nifty too climbed more than 1.5% to a new record high of 12,451.70.

At 12.30 pm, Sensex and Nifty were still up more than 1% each and testing the key psychological marks of 42,300 and 12,400, respectively.

A policy document issued by US President-Elect Joe Biden’s campaign plans to increase the number of high-skilled visas, including the H-1B, and eliminate the limit on employment-based visas by country, PTI reported on Sunday.

“This policy will help the many Indian IT employees working overseas,” Anita Gandhi, Director at Mumbai-based Arihant Capital Markets, told Reuters.

“Investors are hopeful that a split in Washington would likely thwart major tax increases on large companies as well as other sweeping policies feared by investors,” analysts at HDFC Securities said in a note, Mint reported.

Asian shares and US futures also rose on Monday as the uncertainty over the political situation in US cleared over the weekend.

Major sectoral indices such as Nifty IT, Nifty Bank and Nifty Metal were gaining to the tune of 1% in the afternoon trade. Bharti Airtel (3.52%), ICICI Bank (2.80%), Axis Bank (2.42%), Tech Mahindra (1.46%) and Infosys (1.22%) were among the major gainers on the BSE.