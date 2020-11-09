Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of various development projects in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, via video conferencing, PTI reported. The Prime Minister’s Office said the cost of these projects are Rs 614 crore.

Speaking at the event, the prime minister claimed that developmental work continued in Varanasi even during the coronavirus pandemic and congratulated the Adityanath government for working toward welfare.

“One of the biggest problems in Kashi has been the web of hanging electric wires but today a major part of the city is free of it,” he said. “Earlier, there were only 12 flights in Varanasi. Now, it is four times – 48 flights in the city.”

Modi said that the government has developed the infrastructure in the city so that there are no traffic jams when devotees visit the city. He said that people are moving in the city, witnessing the development of infrastructure.

“Even today, work is underway for road construction in Varanasi,” he said, adding that the work will be over soon. The prime minister claimed that Varanasi was now a model in waterfront connectivity. “There has been exceptional work on health infrastructure,” he said. “Today, Varanasi is not only a medical hub in Uttar Pradesh but the whole of Poorvanchal region.”

The prime minister also spoke on farming laws, claiming that farmers were benefiting a lot after the middlemen were pushed out of the system. He added that the government had also started the Swamitwa project to prevent the illegal acquisition of land.

Inaugurating various development works in Varanasi. https://t.co/dGJswQi68N — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 9, 2020

The projects inaugurated by the prime minister include upgrading Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital Ramnagar, a multipurpose seed storehouse and Sarnath Light and Sound show, sewerage-related works, infrastructure facilities for protection and conservation of cows and a housing complex for players in Sampurnanand Stadium.

Modi also laid the foundation stone for several projects, upgrading multipurpose hall in Giriji Devi Sanskritik Sankul, redevelopment of Dashashwamedh Ghat and Khidkiya Ghat, repair work of roads in the city and development of tourist places and barracks for PAC police force.