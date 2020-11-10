Bihar Assembly elections: Counting begins, will Nitish Kumar secure another term?
The majority mark to form the government is 122 in the 243-seat Bihar Assembly.
The results of the three-phase Bihar Assembly elections will be declared on Tuesday. The counting for all 243 constituencies began at 8 am. A party or coalition needs 122 seats to form the next government in the state.
The Janata Dal United-led National Democratic Alliance and the Rashtriya Janata Dal-led United Progressive Alliance are the main contenders.
As the elections ended last week, exit polls unanimously predicted a clear edge for the Grand Alliance, also known as Mahagatbandhan, led by RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav. Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party, which made headlines contesting the polls outside the NDA, is not likely to play the king maker it had hoped to.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, seeking a fourth straight term, is facing a strong anti-incumbency mood among voters. It remains to be seen whether the outcome of the polls is based on factors such as employment creation, development, migration, inclusive growth or on factors such as caste and identity.
Live updates
9.13 am: Early trends show the BJP leading in six seats, the Janata Dal (United) and the Rashtriya Janata Dal in two seats each, and the Congress in one seat, according to the Election Commission.
It is important to remember that these are most likely votes from postal ballots.
8.55 am: The Election Commission says the BJP’s Sanjay Saraogi is leading in early trends in Darbhanga. But this is still too early to call any vote.
8.52 am: Postal ballots are currently being counted.
8.50 am: Visuals from outside RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav’s home in Patna.
8 am: Counting of votes begins.
7.38 am: Here are some visuals from counting centres in Patna.
7.25 am: A post-poll survey done by India Ahead News and social science research institute Lokniti CSDS had showed a jump in the predicted vote share of the Mahagathbandhan or the Grand Alliance in the Bihar Assembly elections, in comparison to their pre-poll estimates.
The post-poll estimates also showed a huge increase in preference for Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav to become the chief minister.
The post-poll survey, which was done between October 29 and November 9, predicted the Opposition alliance’s vote share at 39%. The alliance’s vote share in the pre-poll survey between October 10 and 17 was predicted at 32%.
The National Democratic Alliance’s predicted pre-poll share was 38%, while in the post-poll estimate it was 36%.
7.15 am: Political leaders were on Monday confined to their homes and refused to comment on the election results, reports The Hindu. Tejashwi Yadav, who turned 31, celebrated a quiet birthday. As most exit polls were in his favour, the Rashtriya Janata Dal asked its supporters to maintain discipline and warned against extreme reactions, irrespective of the results.
7 am: For Tuesday’s counting, the Election Commission of India says it has set up a total of 55 counting centres, spread across all the 38 districts of Bihar that voted, reports PTI. Meanwhile, Bihar Chief Electoral Officer HR Srinivasa says the poll body has established a three-tier security system for strong rooms (housing the Electronic Voting Machines) and the counting centres.
“We have deployed 19 companies of CAPF [Central Armed Police Forces] just for the security of the strong rooms and counting centres,” he says. “Besides, we have 59 CAPF companies to ensure law and order during and in the aftermath of the counting process.”
6.50 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, meanwhile, has been impressing upon voters to choose Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, lest they want a return to the “goonda raj” of the Lalu Prasad Yadav-led Rashtriya Janata Dal era.
6.40 am: The Opposition, led by Lalu Yadav’s son Tejashwi Yadav, has consistently focused on development, fight against corruption and jobs for unemployed youth in Bihar, where nearly 58% of the population is below the age of 25.
6.30 am: Nitish Kumar’s “sushashan”, or good governance plank, is at stake in the Bihar Assembly elections. The 69-year-old faces multiple challenges as people await the election result in the state. The heckling at his election rallies and pro-Opposition slogans, among others, indicate the anti-incumbency mood.
It’s also important to remember that Kumar has failed to negotiate well with the central government and get Bihar its long-promised “special status”. The National Democratic Alliance has tried to bury the matters related to coronavirus pandemic, the difficulties faced by migrant workers during the lockdown to shift focus to the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya, the scrapping of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and on national security issues.
Kumar also has reasons to worry as Tejashwi Yadav drew huge crowds during the election campaign, and his promise of 10 lakh government jobs seems to have resonated more with voters.
6.20 am: Most exit polls predicted a clear edge for the Mahagatbandhan, led by Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav. Nitish Kumar, fighting for a fourth straight term as Bihar chief minister and battling anti-incumbency, is not expected to retain many seats.
Hindi daily Dainik Bhaskar’s exit poll was the only one to predict a majority for the ruling National Democratic Alliance, giving it 120-127 seats, while it projected a tally of 71-81 seats for the Mahagathbandhan.
A poll of all the exit polls, put together by news channel NDTV, gave 124 seats to the Grand Alliance and 103 to the NDA.
6.10 am: Who are the main contenders?
- Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav is the chief ministerial candidate for the Opposition coalition in Bihar to fight against incumbent Nitish Kumar. RJD has been allotted 144 seats out of 243, while the Congress and Left parties have put up candidates in 70 and 29 seats, respectively.
- Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, meanwhile, heads the National Democratic Alliance in Bihar with the BJP. Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) was allocated 122 constituencies, making it the larger partner of the NDA in the state. The Bharatiya Janata Party got 121 seats. Out of their quota, the JD(U) gave seven seats to Jitan Ram Manjhi’s Hindustani Awam Morcha, while the BJP gave 11 seats to Mukesh Sahani’s Vikassheel Insaan Party. Both the smaller parties were with the Opposition in last year’s Lok Sabha elections.
- Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party, which split from the ruling alliance in October citing “ideological differences” with the JD(U), contested from 137 seats, including all 115 where Kumar’s outfit had fielded candidates. Swearing allegiance to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Paswan had announced that his party would field candidates against the JD(U), but not against the BJP.
- Marginal players – Upendra Kushwaha’s Rashtriya Lok Samata Party, Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party, Asaduddin Owaisi’s All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen, Pappu Yadav’s Jan Adhikar Party and Bhim Army’s Chandrasekhar Azad – are also in the fray.
6 am: The Bihar Assembly elections were held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7. The state recorded 57.05% turnout in the polls, marginally higher than that of 2015 despite the coronavirus pandemic, according to official data.