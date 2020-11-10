Coronavirus: India reports 38,073 new cases in a day – lowest since July
Brazil suspended the clinical trials of a Chinese-developed Covid-19 vaccine after an unspecified ‘adverse incident’ involving a volunteer.
India on Tuesday recorded 38,073 Covid-19 cases, pushing the tally in the country to 85,91,730, according to the health ministry’s data. The toll rose by 448 to 1,27,059 in 24 hours. There are 5,05,265 active cases and 79,59,406 recoveries.
This is the lowest daily rise in cases since July.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 5.08 crore people and killed 12,62,413 people, according to the John Hopkins University data. The recoveries stand at 3,32,36,147.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
These are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories.
Live updates
10.49 am: After days of alleging voter fraud on unfounded claims, United States President Donald Trump now accuses the country’s Food and Drug Administration and pharmaceutical firm Pfizer of withholding the announcement on a Covid-19 vaccine before elections to prevent him from getting a “vaccine win”.
The US Food and Drug Administration “and the Democrats didn’t want to have me get a Vaccine WIN, prior to the election, so instead it came out five days later As I’ve said all along!” Trump tweets. Pfizer on Monday announced that its vaccine, as per preliminary estimates, has been found to be 90% effective in preventing Covid-19.
In another tweet, Trump takes credit for the development and says, “If Joe Biden were president, you wouldn’t have the vaccine for another four years, nor would the FDA have ever approved it so quickly.”
10.44 am: United States President-elect Joe Biden on Monday urged Americans to wear masks to prevent the spread of coronavirus and not consider it a “political statement,” AFP reports.
“So please, I implore you, wear a mask,” Biden said in Wilmington after he and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris held a virtual briefing with his newly named Transition Covid-19 Advisory Board. “A mask is not a political statement, but it is a good way to start putting the country together.”
The Democrat added that the United States is facing “a very dark winter”, as cases in the country reach a new apex.
10.40 am: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says he has tested positive for the coronavirus but felt fine as infections surged in the country. “Despite all quarantine measures, I also had a positive test,” Zelensky says on Facebook. “Most people overcome Covid-19. And I will get through this too.”
10.36 am: The World Health Organization’s chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Monday called on everyone to keep fighting Covid-19, warning that while we may be sick of battling the pandemic, the virus is “not tired of us”, AFP reports.
Tedros, who was speaking from quarantine after coming in contact with someone who tested positive for coronavirus, warned that the virus preys on weakness. “It preys on those in weaker health, but it preys on other weaknesses too: inequality, division, denial, wishful thinking and wilful ignorance,” he said.
10.33 am: The health ministry says India’s active cases have fallen below 6% of the total coronavirus infections in the country. The number of recoveries, on the other hand, have risen past 92% of the cumulative cases, it says.
10.13 am: India records 38,073 Covid-19 cases, pushing the tally in the country to 85,91,730, according to the health ministry’s data. The toll rises by 448 to 1,27,059 in 24 hours. There are 5,05,265 active cases and 79,59,406 recoveries.
This is the lowest daily rise in cases since July.
9.58 am: Brazil’s health regulator suspended the clinical trials of a Chinese-developed Covid-19 vaccine following an “adverse incident” involving a volunteer recipient on October 29, AFP reports.
The regulator, Anvisa, said in a statement that it could not give details on what happened because of privacy regulations, but that such incidents included death, potentially fatal side effects, serious disability, hospitalization, birth defects and other “clinically significant events”.
9.55 am: The Kerala government issues an health advisory ahead of the opening of the Sabarimala temple for a two-month-long annual Mandala-Makaravilakku season from November 16, PTI reports. The government has decided to allow 1,000 pilgrims every day to offer prayers.
All pilgrims will have to carry a Covid-19 negative certificate with tests done 24 hours before reaching base camp Nilakkal.
Pilgrims must frequently wash hands, maintain physical distancing, use face masks and carry hand sanitisers with them, the advisory says. Those who have been recently exposed to the disease or who have had symptoms like cough, respiratory problems, loss of smell, and fatigue have been asked to avoid making the journey.
9.50 am: Here are the top updates from Monday:
- Pfizer and German biotechnology company BioNTech on Monday announced that their coronavirus vaccine was more than 90% effective in phase three clinical trials.
- The global tally of coronavirus cases crossed the 5-crore mark, according to the John Hopkins University data.
- The health ministry said that Delhi has overtaken Maharashtra and Kerala as the highest contributor to daily Covid-19 cases. The Capital reported 7,745 cases on Sunday, its highest tally yet.
- Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, while reviewing the coronavirus situation in nine states on Monday, warned that the festive season and winters could potentially overturn the progress made in fighting the disease.