Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Tuesday moved the Supreme Court, challenging the Bombay High Court’s order passed on Monday denying him interim bail in a 2018 abetment to suicide case, for which he has been sent to 14-day judicial custody, reported ANI.

Parveen Shaikh, relative of one of the co-accused Feroze Shaikh, has also moved the top court seeking bail, Bar and Bench reported.

Meanwhile, the Alibaug Sessions Court on Tuesday was also hearing the revision application filed by the Raigad Police, seeking custody of Goswami, who is currently lodged in Taloja Jail, according to Bar and Bench.

On Monday, the Bombay High Court rejected the journalist’s interim bail plea and asked him to approach the sessions court at Alibaug for a regular bail. Goswami has filed a regular bail petition in the lower court as well.

Last week, he had sought immediate release from detention through his interim bail plea and also challenged the legality of his arrest on November 4. He had asserted that the Maharashtra government and the state’s police were acting out of vendetta against him.

The journalist and two other people – Feroz Shaikh and Nitesh Sarda – are alleged to have failed to pay money they owed to an interior designer named Anvay Naik, who was the managing director of Concorde Designs Private Limited. Naik and his mother were found dead in their home in Kavir village near Mumbai in 2018. A suicide note said that Goswami, Shaikh and Sarda had not paid dues amounting to Rs 5.4 crore.

