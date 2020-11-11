Coronavirus: Define vaccine strategy, Rahul Gandhi tells Centre after Pfizer claims 90% success
India’s tally rose to 86.36 lakh on Wednesday with 44,281 new cases of the coronavirus.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday asked the Narendra Modi government to define its coronavirus vaccine distribution strategy after Pfizer’s vaccine was found to be more than 90% effective based on initial trial results. However, reports said that India has no system to be able to deliver a minus 80 degree Celsius vaccine.
India on Wednesday recorded 44,281 new coronavirus cases, pushing the tally in the country to 86,36,011, according to the health ministry’s data. The toll rose by 512 to 1,27,571 in 24 hours. There are now 4,94,657 active cases and 80,13,783 recoveries.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 5.13 crore people and killed 12,70,706 people, according to the John Hopkins University data. The recoveries stand at 3,34,90,724.
12.25 pm: The Supreme Court refuses to interfere with the Calcutta High Court order banning the sale and use of firecrackers in West Bengal during Kali Puja, says preservation of life is more important amid the coronavirus pandemic, reports PTI.
“We are all battling for life in this situation and all of us have elderly people in our home,” the court says. “We are in a situation where, at this time, preservation of life is more important and the High Court knows what is required at the ground level.”
12.22 pm: Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain says the testing in the national Capital has increased amid a record rise in new cases, reports ANI. “Three times more tests are being done now as compared to last peak,” he says. “No doubt third peak is here, hope cases fall in next couple of days. 17,000 RT-PCR tests were conducted yesterday, we’ve increased testing.”
12.20 pm: Prakash Rajpurohit, Ajmer district collector in Rajasthan, says that Pushkar fair will not be held this year due to coronavirus restrictions, reports ANI. “The government will not conduct any programme at the fair,” he adds.
10.47 am: The Himachal Pradesh government on Tuesday announced that it would close all educational institutions for a fortnight, amid a rise in coronavirus cases, PTI reports.
Meanwhile, the state Cabinet in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur decided to recommend to the Governor to convene the winter session of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly from December 7 to December 11.
10.45 am: Aligarh Muslim University Vice Chancellor Professor Tariq Mansoor on Tuesday got himself registered to be the first volunteer for the Covaxin trials – a vaccine being developed by Bharat Biotech, PTI reports. The phase 3 trials of Covaxin have begun at the JN Medical College and Hospital of the university.
10.43 am: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation on Tuesday banned marriage processions in the Odisha capital and limited attendance in marriage functions to 100 people, and funerals to 50, the Hindustan Times reports. The BMC said children below 10 years, old people, pregnant women and people with comorbidities are advised to avoid public gatherings of any kind, while people with severe acute respiratory illness would not be allowed to such functions.
10.42 am: Delhi on Tuesday recorded 7,830 new Covid-19 cases, the highest single-day rise till date, taking the infection tally in the national Capital to over 4.5 lakh, PTI reports. As many as 83 new fatalities pushed the number of deaths to 7,143.
10.15 am: India records 44,281 Covid-19 cases, pushing the tally in the country to 86,36,011, according to the health ministry’s data. The toll rises by 512 to 1,27,571 in 24 hours. There are 4,94,657 active cases and 80,13,783 recoveries.
- The Indian Council of Medical Research on Tuesday said that the national Capital was witnessing a third spike in coronavirus cases as it was reporting more daily cases than ever before.
- The Union Health ministry said India recorded three new deaths per million population in the last seven days, as compared to the global average of seven new deaths.
- Nepal will provide free Covid-19 tests and treatment, Surya Thapa, an aide to Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, said on Tuesday. The move follows a Supreme Court order for free treatment last week after the government asked citizens who could afford to pay to do so, limiting free testing and care to only those who couldn’t.
- The Supreme Court refused to grant interim relief against the Delhi High Court order on the Aam Aadmi Party government’s decision to reserve 80% of ICU beds in 33 private hospitals for Covid-19 patients. The court asked the Delhi government to approach the High Court for an urgent hearing on the matter on November 12. A single judge bench of the High Court on September 22 had stayed the Delhi government’s September 12 decision, saying that asking 33 big private hospitals to reserve 80% of ICU beds would violate the fundamental rights of those having other health conditions.
- Incumbent United States President Donald Trump accused the US Food and Drug Administration and drug manufacturer Pfizer of withholding the announcement on Covid-19 vaccine ahead of the presidential elections in the country to deny him a “vaccine win”.