Coronavirus: India records 47,905 new cases, toll climbs to 1.28 lakh
The United Kingdom became the fifth country in the world to record more than 50,000 coronavirus-related deaths.
India recorded 47,905 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, pushing the tally in the country to 86,83,916, according to the health ministry’s data. The toll rose by 550 to 1,28,121 in 24 hours. There are now 4,89,294 active cases and 80,66,501 recoveries.
Dr Anthony Fauci, Director of United States’ National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said on Wednesday that cold storage requirements of Pfizer and Moderna coronavirus vaccines could hamper distribution in developing countries. His comments came after Pfizer said its experimental vaccine is more than 90% effective based on initial trial results.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 5.20 crore people and killed 12,82,184 people, according to the John Hopkins University data. The recoveries stand at 3,34,90,724.
10.38 am: Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Uttarakhand Surendra Singh Jeena, who was undergoing treatment for coronavirus at a hospital in New Delhi, died on Thursday, state BJP vice president Devendra Bhasin said, PTI reports.
10.36 am: Arunachal Pradesh’s coronavirus tally rises to 15,657 on Thursday as 76 more people, including five security personnel, tested positive for the infection, PTI reports. “Four Indian Reserve Battalion personnel and an Army jawan are among the new patients,” State Surveillance Officer Dr Lobsang Jampa says. The Indian Reserve Battalion personnel had returned from Bihar after completing their election duties, he adds.
10.33 am: The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Italy on Wednesday passed the 10-lakh mark, while the toll from the disease neared 43,000 people, AFP reports. The country was the first in Europe to be hit by the outbreak earlier this year, sparking an unprecedented national lockdown that curbed infection rates but devastated the economy.
10.26 am: The all too familiar noun lockdown has been named the word of the year by Collins Dictionary. Lockdown is defined by Collins as “the imposition of stringent restrictions on travel, social interaction, and access to public spaces”.
Other pandemic-related words such as coronavirus, social distancing, self-isolate and furlough were on the dictionary’s list of the top 10 words. So was the term key worker. According to Collins, key worker saw a 60-fold increase in usage over the last year, which reflects “the importance attributed this year to professions considered to be essential to society”.
10.20 am: Brazil health regulator Anvisa on Wednesday allowed resumption of late-stage clinical trials for China’s Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine, which it had suspended citing a “severe adverse incident” – reported to be the death of a volunteer, BBC reports.
The head of the institute conducting the trial said the death had no connection to the vaccine. In a statement on Wednesday, Anvisa said it now had “sufficient information to allow vaccination to resume”.
10.17 am: One in four of the 15,000 people tested in the latest serological survey in the Capital showed prevalence of antibodies against the coronavirus, the Aam Aadmi Party-led government informed the Delhi High Court on Wednesday, the Hindustan Times reports. The value indicates that the proportion of people with antibodies has remained largely unchanged from the previous round of the exercise held in September.
8.40 am: According to The Washington Post, in one week, new daily coronavirus cases in the United States has gone up from 1,04,000 to more than 1,45,000 on Wednesday, the latest all-time high.
8.35 am: Anthony Fauci, director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, says cold storage requirements of Pfizer and Moderna coronavirus vaccines could hamper distribution, reports Reuters.
“It does have cold-chain challenges as it were,” Fauci said at the Financial Times’ global pharmaceutical and biotechnology conference. “In a country like the UK and the United States we can address them and it still would be challenging. But, probably much more challenging in countries in the developing world.”
8.30 am: The United Kingdom becomes the fifth country in the world to record more than 50,000 coronavirus-related deaths, reports AP. As many as 595 more people in the country died within 28 days of testing positive for the virus, the highest daily number since May. With this, the UK’s total toll in the pandemic rises to 50,365.
- India recorded 44,281 new coronavirus cases, pushing the tally in the country to 86,36,011, according to the health ministry’s data. The toll rose by 512 to 1,27,571 in 24 hours. There are now 4,94,657 active cases and 80,13,783 recoveries.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to World Health Organization Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and praised the global body for its role in facilitating a coordinated global response to the coronavirus crisis.
- All India Institute of Medical Sciences Director Randeep Guleria said that it would be a challenge for countries such as India to store and supply American pharmaceutical firm Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine, which needs to kept at minus 70 degree Celsius.
- The Supreme Court dismissed a plea seeking to quash a Calcutta High Court order banning firecrackers in the state. In its order, the top court observed that preserving life was more important than festivals.
- The Delhi High Court pulled up the Aam Aadmi Party government for relaxing the norms of public gathering and movement in the Capital even when there is a surge in Covid-19 cases in recent weeks.
- Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that the Union government should work out the logistics and distribution strategy for making the coronavirus vaccine developed by drug manufacturer Pfizer available to all Indians.