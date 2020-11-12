The Manonmaniam Sundaranar University in Tamil Nadu’s Tirunelveli city on Wednesday decided to withdraw a book authored by Arundhati Roy from its syllabus following a complaint from the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, reported The Hindu.

Roy’s ‘Walking With The Comrades’, a book based on her visit to Maoist camps, was part of the university’s syllabus since 2017.

“A committee comprising academic deans and board of studies members had considered the complaint and decided to withdraw the book as it may be inappropriate to teach a controversial book for students,” Vice Chancellor K Pitchumani told The Indian Express. “We have replaced it with M Krishnan’s My Native Land: Essays on Nature.”

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad’s Dakshin Tamil Nadu Joint Secretary C Vignesh filed a complaint with the university authorities accusing the book of “openly supporting the killing fields and riots by the anti-national Maoists”, according to The Hindu. He also threatened to launch protests and bringing the matter to the central government’s notice if there was a delay in the decision.

“It is highly regrettable that this book has been in the syllabus for the past three years. All these years Maoists thoughts and ideologies have been taught to the young students,” ABVP wrote in the complaint letter, according to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s mouthpiece Organiser.

On Thursday, SG Suryah, a spokesperson of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Tamil Nadu, claimed that the withdrawal was a “big win” for the RSS-affiliated student body.

Meanwhile, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MP Kanimozhi criticised the university’s move. “Governance and politics deciding what art and what literature students should study will destroy the diversity of a society,” she tweeted.