Political leaders on Friday lashed out at Pakistan for violating the ceasefire along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir and mourned the deaths of five security personnel and six civilians in the shelling.

Pakistan carried out strikes across multiple sectors of Dawar in Gurez tehsil of Bandipora district, Keran in Kupwara district, Uri in Baramulla and Naugam in Anantnag district, according to the Indian Army. It used used mortars and other weapons to target the sectors.

A Border Security Force sub-inspector was among the security personnel killed in the ceasefire violation. He was deployed in the BSF’s artillery battery. Three other soldiers were injured.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter to pay tributes to the soldiers. “Whenever Pakistan violates ceasefire, its fear and weakness become even more clear,” he wrote in Hindi. “Away from their families even during the festival season, Indian Army soldiers are firmly guarding our country and destroying Pakistan’s disgusting plans. I salute every soldier.”

Peoples Conference chief Sajad Lone said the ceasefire violation by Pakistan was “modern day barbarism”. “Shelling yet again claims innocent lives in Uri, Tangdar and Poonch,” he said in a tweet. “No words are enough to condemn this modern day barbarism. Hope the administration of the day provides relief to the affected families. My prayers with the hapless inhabitants of these areas.”

His party colleague Raja Aijaz Ali also expressed grief over the loss of lives in the shelling. “Targeting the old, women and children is not only uncivilised but also inhumane and barbaric,” he was quoted as saying by PTI. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims and injured. We pray for peace to the departed souls and swift recovery of the injured.”

The National Conference said it was saddened to see innocent people die, The Hindu reported. “It is the people of J&K, especially those living on both sides of the LoC or international border who have to face the brunt of skirmishes between the two countries,” a spokesperson for the party told the newspaper. “It’s really saddening to witness innocent lives being devoured like this. We call upon both the countries to immediately stop cross-border shelling.”

Several videos, released by the Indian Army, showed multiple Pakistani posts being hit, reported NDTV. Some of the rockets and missiles supposedly hit Pakistani ammunition and fuel stocks.

Around 10 to 12 soldiers of the Pakistan Army were also killed in retaliatory firing, ANI reported, citing sources in the Indian Army. “Ten to 12 Pakistan Army soldiers injured in the Indian Army firing in which a large number of Pakistan Army bunkers, fuel dumps, and launch pads have also been destroyed,” the source in the Army told the news agency.

However, there have been no official confirmation on casualties of troops on the other side. “One citizen embraced shahadat [killed], three civilians including two women got injured,” spokesperson of Pakistan Armed Forces tweeted on Friday morning. “Pakistan Army responded effectively targeting Indian Army posts.”

This was the second infiltration attempt within a week. Earlier, an unsuccessful attempt was made in in Machil sector during the intervening night of November 7- 8. Three militants were killed during the incident.