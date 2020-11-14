India recorded 44,684 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking the country’s total to 87,73,479, data from the health ministry showed on Saturday. With 520 deaths, the toll rose to 1,29,188.

The Indian Council of Medical Research said that 9,29,491 samples were tested for the coronavirus on Friday. This took the total number of tests done in the country so far to 12,40,31,230.

Tamil Nadu’s daily count of cases on Friday fell below 2,000 for the first time since June, NDTV reported. The state’s tally rose to 7,54,460 after it registered 1,939 new cases. Tamil Nadu’s toll rose by 14 to 11,454.

Delhi, meanwhile, recorded 7,802 new cases and 91 deaths. The Capital’s tally crossed 4.74 lakh while the toll rose to 7,423. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal claimed the coronavirus situation in the Capital – which has been recording over 7,000 cases past few days – should come under control within 7-10 days.

In Mumbai, school teachers and non-teaching staff members have been allowed to travel by suburban trains, PTI reported. They will need to follow safety norms and carry identity cards.

Serum Institute of India Chief Executive Officer Adar Poonawalla on Friday said that the company will have 100 million [10 crore] doses of AstraZeneca and Oxford University’s Covid-19 vaccine ready for India by December. He added that the firm may get emergency use authorisation if final-stage trial data is encouraging

Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 5.33 crore people and killed 13,01,975 people, according to the John Hopkins University data. The recoveries stand at 3,44,01,284.