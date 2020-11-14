Jailed human rights activist Stan Swamy wrote to his friends about fellow inmates who help him in his chores and said “despite all odds, humanity is bubbling in prison”, according to excerpts from his letter. The excerpts of the letter was shared by human rights activist John Dayal on social media.

Swamy told his friends that he was being kept in a small cell along with two other inmates, while activists Varavara Rao, Vernon Gonsalves and Arun Ferreira were in another cell. “During the day, when cells and barracks are opened, we meet with each other,” Swamy wrote. “From 5.30 pm to 06.00 am and 12 noon to 03.00 pm, I am locked up in my cell, with two inmates.”

Swamy added that Ferreira assists him with his food, while Gonsalves helps him bathe. Swamy suffers from Parkinson’s disease. “My two inmates help out during supper, in washing my clothes and give massage to my knee joints,” he wrote. “They are from very poor families. Please remember my inmates and my colleagues in your prayers. Despite all odds, humanity is bubbling in Taloja prison.”

Swamy had last week filed an application in court for permission to use a straw and sipper in Taloja Central Jail, as he cannot hold a glass. The court scheduled hearing of the application on November 28, as the prosecution sought 20 days to respond.

On October 23, a special National Investigation Agency court had denied Swamy’s interim bail plea on health grounds.

The 83-year old Jesuit priest was arrested by the National Investigation Agency in Ranchi on October 8 and was brought to Mumbai the next day. The agency had alleged that Swamy is a member of the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist), and was involved in a conspiracy to instigate caste violence in the Bhima Koregaon village near Pune in 2018. He has been in judicial custody since October 9.

The NIA took over the investigation from the Pune Police in January 2020. All the accused in the case are booked for allegedly delivering inflammatory speeches at the Elgar Parishad conclave at Shaniwar Wada in Pune on December 31, 2017, which triggered violence at the Bhima Koregaon war memorial on January 1, 2018.

Several organisations and citizens have called for Swamy’s release. This includes the All India Catholic Union and the North East Catholic Research Forum. In a statement, the All India Catholic Union said Swamy’s arrest seems to be an attempt to stifle dissent in India. The North East Catholic Research Forum said that it was “shocked and saddened” by his arrest. It called Swamy’s arrest “selective targeting”.